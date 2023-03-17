World

Cases of new unidentified COVID-19 variant reported in Israel

Israel reports new unidentified COVID-19 variant, two cases confirmed so far

While the world thought it might have seen the back of COVID-19, Israel's health ministry announced the discovery of a new coronavirus variant, which may be a combination of two Omicron sub-variants of the novel virus. According to a report in Haaretz, the new variant was reported during RT-PCR testing on two people who had arrived at the Ben Gurion Airport in Lod.

Why does this story matter?

This development comes as Omicron cases have been declining in Israel while BA.2 cases have been increasing.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett also met with Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz and senior health officials in light of a worldwide increase in COVID cases.

Notably, the Middle Eastern country was among the first nations to start a nationwide vaccination drive in December 2020.

Details on new COVID-19 variant

According to a release by the health ministry, this new COVID-19 variant is currently unknown worldwide. The statement from the ministry also added that the two cases of this mixed coronavirus strain discovered so far have only shown mild symptoms such as headaches, muscle pain, and fever. It does not require further special medical attention, it added.

Israel's coronavirus officer provides update on new COVID-19 variant

As per Professor Salman Zarka, Israel's chief coronavirus officer, this new development of two viruses combining to form a new variant is a common phenomenon that happens due to two viruses being present in the same cell. While describing the methodology, Professor Zarka explained that the two viruses exchange genetic material and multiply, forming a new virus.

Know about Israel's COVID-19 situation

Israel has reported nearly 1.4 million cases of coronavirus infection, with the country reporting over 8,200 fatalities as well. Additionally, more than four million out of the country's 9.2 million population have already received three jabs of the COVID-19 vaccine. A fourth dose of the coronavirus vaccine for people over the age of 60 and healthcare workers was also announced by the government recently.

Indian Health Ministry issues letter to states after COVID-19 spike

Meanwhile, the Union Health Ministry in India wrote a letter to the state governments of Gujarat, Karnataka, Telangana, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala to follow a five-fold approach of testing, tracking, treating, and vaccinations as these states report a spike in coronavirus cases. As per the health ministry, the country currently has 4,623 active coronavirus cases.

Details of India's COVID-19 cases on Thursday

On Thursday, Maharashtra reported 125 new COVID-19 cases, while Karnataka reported 42 fresh cases and one death due to the novel virus. Meanwhile, Telangana reported 29 coronavirus cases, with Gujarat and Tamil Nadu logging 68 and 12 cases, respectively. The data from the health ministry also confirmed 36 new COVID-19 cases in Kerala.