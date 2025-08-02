Vinay Raina named CCO of JSW MG Motor India

Vinay Raina has been appointed as the Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) of JSW MG Motor India . He will be responsible for overseeing sales and commercial operations, taking over from Satinder Singh Bajwa, who left late last year. This appointment comes at a time when the company is focusing on New Energy Vehicles (NEVs), expanding its premium product range, and growing its MG Select retail format under the JSW-SAIC joint venture.

Transition Major leadership changes at JSW MG Raina's appointment comes as part of a larger leadership transition at JSW MG. Earlier this year, Rajeev Chaba, who had been with MG Motor India since its inception, took on an advisory role as CEO Emeritus. Anurag Mehrotra took over as Managing Director (MD), while Gaurav Gupta, former head of MG Select, moved to TVS Motor Company. Most recently, Rakesh Sen left his position as head of sales due to personal reasons.

Background Extensive experience to drive MG's growth Raina and Mehrotra have previously worked together at Ford India, where they held senior commercial roles. As CCO, Raina will lead sales strategy, channel development, and dealer network performance. He will also oversee the growth of MG Select, the company's premium retail model focused on customer experience. Despite strong traction in the EV segment over the last year, MG has seen declining volumes in the mainstream internal combustion engine market amid slowing demand.