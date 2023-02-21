Technology

OpenAI outage (update): All models including ChatGPT are back

Written by Athik Saleh Feb 21, 2023, 05:49 pm 2 min read

OpenAI's models are down

OpenAI has been down for the past few hours now. The outage has affected the AI pioneer's different models including the internet sensation ChatGPT, the GPT-3 chatbot Playground, and DALL-E 2. According to the company's status page, the outage began at 11:05 pm PST (12:35 pm IST). OpenAI is yet to reveal what caused the outage.

OpenAI's API services are also down

OpenAI's outage has also affected all API services of the company. The company's models have been down for over three hours now. The company has been updating the status of the issue. Per the updates, OpenAI identified the issue at 11:59 pm PST (1:29 pm IST). As per the latest update, the company said, "service is now beginning to recover."

Apps dependent on OpenAI also affected by outage

The outage affected not only OpenAI's products but also thousands of apps powered by GPT. The outage has led to a riot on Twitter with many poking fun at GPT-powered apps and services. According to many Twitter users, OpenAI being down is equivalent to the entire AI ecosystem being down. The outage has certainly hit deeper than one would have liked.

There was an outage yesterday as well

Today's prolonged outage of OpenAI models including ChatGPT shouldn't come as a surprise. According to the company's status website, ChatGPT, APIs, and Playground Site were impacted by a short outage yesterday as well. Although the downtime was only 19 minutes, it indicates some issues.

OpenAI has resolved the issue

None of you expected OpenAI's outage to go on forever, did you? Well, good, because according to the latest update provided by OpenAI, the issue has been resolved. While the company restored other models like DALL-E 2 and Playground earlier, ChatGPT continued to have errors. But now that is resolved too. The outage lasted over four hours.