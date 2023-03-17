World

COVID-19 origin from raccoon dogs in China, not bats: Study

Mar 17, 2023

A new report by an international team of experts suggests that COVID-19 may have spread from raccoon dogs sold illegally in China's wet market

Ever since the spread of COVID-19, the possible sources of its origin have puzzled scientists. A new report by an international team of experts suggests that the virus may have come from raccoon dogs illegally sold in China's Huanan seafood market. This contradicts the most popular theory about its origin, which is that it spread through bats sold in China's wet markets.

Why does this story matter?

Some earlier theories said that coronavirus came from pangolins, a critically endangered species, sold in the market.

However, numerous reports from the United States (US) claimed that China created the virus in a lab for biological warfare, while some claim it was a deliberate attempt to destabilize the global economy.

In any case, there has been no general consensus regarding the subject.

Chinese scientists said no animal host found in the samples

The research was led by Kristian Andersen, Michael Worobey, and Edward Holmes and posted to GISAID, an open-access genomic database. Scientists from Australia, Europe, and North America then downloaded and analyzed the samples. The analysis suggests that the virus could have spilled into humans by late 2019. Scientists from China who examined the sample earlier said no animal host of SARS-CoV-2 could be deduced.

Samples collected from wet market in 2020

The report drew its conclusion based on genetic data from swabs collected in 2020 from floors, walls, carts, and cages used to transport animals at the market. The report found that the samples carrying the virus SARS-CoV-2, which causes COVID-19, had traces of genetic material from animals, including raccoon dogs. The SARS-CoV-1 which caused an outbreak in 2002-04 originated from cave bats in Yunnan.

Strong evidence that virus spread to humans from wild animals

Though the report says the virus spread to humans from wild animals, it doesn't state conclusively if raccoon dogs were infected with the virus or if they transmitted it to humans. Angela Rasmussen, a virologist who was part of the study, said, "This is a really strong indication that animals at the market were infected. There's really no other explanation that makes any sense."

What is a raccoon dog?

The raccoon dog, also known as the Chinese or Asian raccoon dog, is native to East Asia. Raccoon dogs are slightly smaller and heavier than common raccoons, which are native to North America. It is a canid or a mammal of the dog family.