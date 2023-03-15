Technology

Is Quora Poe's premium tier better than ChatGPT Plus

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mar 15, 2023, 07:28 pm 2 min read

Poe premium offers access to Claude+ and GPT-4

US-based Quora has now announced a paid tier for its AI-powered Poe chatbot app. This will allow users to pose questions to bots based on two new language models: Claude+ from Anthropic and OpenAI's GPT-4. The Poe's premium plan takes on ChatGPT Plus, a subscription service for OpenAI's internet sensation chatbot. However, which one is better? Let us find out.

Why does this story matter?

Generative AI is the rage right now and no tech firm wants to be left behind in the race.

With the introduction of ChatGPT, OpenAI managed to unlock a hidden demand which will find more consumer applications in the coming days.

Besides, Quora, other companies like Khan Academy and Duolingo are resorting to AI for a more intuitive user experience.

What does Poe's paid plan offer?

Poe's paid users can converse with bots powered by Claude+ (version 1.2) and GPT-4. Their usage is capped at 1,000 Claude messages and 300 GPT-4 replies per month. Once the limit is reached, users will see a "bot availability or quality may be reduced" message. Free users can ask both models one question every day without any payment.

Why should you use Claude+ and GPT-4?

Quora's CEO Adam D'Angelo claims that GPT-4 will be useful to people because of its strengths like instruction following, creative writing, and also solving problems (like mathematics). On the other hand, Claude+ is much better than Claude, especially when it comes to creative writing in non-English languages. In English, its answers are more in-depth in comparison to Claude's.

What are the advantages of ChatGPT Plus?

ChatGPT Plus is a paid plan for OpenAI's ChatGPT. So, what are the advantages of the premium tier? Well, paying users get access to the latest GPT-4 model, faster response times, and availability even when demand is high. Priority access to improvements as well as new features is also part of the package. The company claims that the subscriptions help "support free access availability."

What about paid Poe and ChatGPT Plus' pricing and availability?

Poe subscriptions cost $19.99 (around Rs. 1,654) per month in the US and can only be bought by iOS or Apple Silicon-powered (M1/M2) Mac users. On the other hand, subscriptions for the ChatGPT Plus are available for $20 (roughly Rs. 1,656) on a monthly basis. Both services are similarly priced and are now available in several countries around the world.