Samsung's Galaxy Enhance-X AI app: How does it work

Written by Akash Pandey Apr 25, 2023, 05:27 am 2 min read

The Galaxy Enhance-X AI image editor will soon arrive on some A-series models too (Photo credit: Samsung)

Samsung has introduced the Galaxy Enhance-X AI image editor for the Galaxy S23 line-up. The app is a one-stop solution for visual enhancements in images. It detects the imperfections in the shots, and also allows users to manually enhance the results to achieve refined pictures. Both original and enhanced versions of an image get saved in the gallery. Here's more on the image editor.

Why does this story matter?

The Galaxy Enhance-X photo editing app has finally made its way to the Galaxy S23 series.

The app had been operational on the Galaxy S22 trio last summer, albeit in an older version - 1.0.35.

Now, Samsung has introduced a newer version - 1.0.55. Though it's currently in the beta phase, it'll still make use of S23 line-up's advanced GPU, and produce impressive results.

It removes imperfections, enhances and refines your images

The Galaxy Enhance-X is an AI-based tool, which can be used by Galaxy S23 series users to both repair and enhance the images stored in their gallery. It allows individuals to remove unwanted blur, distortion, shadows, and reflections in the shots. The app also lets users increase sharpness, upscale resolution, improve dynamic range, and add brightness to the images clicked in low-lit scenarios.

The app is also coming to some A-series models soon

The Galaxy Enhance-X is now available for the Galaxy S23 line-up. Simply head to the Galaxy store on your device, search for "Galaxy Enhance-X" and click on Install. The app has a download size of 85MB. Samsung will soon introduce the app to some upper-end Galaxy A-series devices. The brand will also release the updated version of the app for the Galaxy S22 line-up.

It can even auto-rectify imperfections, enhance images

The Galaxy Enhance-X allows users to perform different editing operations on the images. Alongside manual improvements, individuals can use the magic button, which auto-analyzes an image for imperfections and enhances the shot the way it deems appropriate.

What camera setup does the S23 series have?

The Galaxy S23 and S23+ sport a 50MP (OIS) primary, a 12MP 120-degree ultrawide, and a 10MP (OIS) telephoto snapper with 3x optical zoom. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra boasts 200MP (OIS) main, 12MP 120-degree ultra-wide, 10MP (OIS, 3x) portrait, and 10MP (OIS) periscope telephoto camera with 10x optical zoom. On the front, all three models feature a 12MP selfie camera with Auto Focus.