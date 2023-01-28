Technology

Acer's Aspire Vero laptop gets discounted on Flipkart: Check offer

Acer's Aspire Vero laptop gets discounted on Flipkart: Check offer

Written by Akash Pandey Jan 28, 2023, 05:11 pm 2 min read

The Aspire Vero (Green PC) offers up to 16GB of RAM

Acer's Aspire Vero (Green PC) is an energy-efficient laptop with brisk performance and a generous selection of ports. It is composed of PCR materials. If you are environmentally conscious and want a device that performs well while adhering to sustainability standards, go for the Aspire Vero (Green PC). Currently, the laptop is selling with a massive discount and exchange offer via Flipkart.

Everything to know about the deal

The Aspire Vero (Green PC) bears a price tag of Rs. 65,000 on Flipkart. However, it is currently retailing at Rs. 47,990, meaning you can save Rs. 17,010 on it. Additionally, the e-commerce portal is also offering an instant discount of Rs. 1,000 on debit and credit card transactions. Buyers can also avail Rs. 12,300 off in exchange for an old laptop.

Aspire Vero (Green PC): Let's look at the laptop's specifications

Aspire Vero (Green PC) has an environment-friendly design, with a chassis, display bezel, and keycaps made up of post-consumer recycled (PCR) material. It has an effortless, easy-to-repair body. The device offers a boxy build-up, slim bezels, a backlit keyboard, a multi-touch trackpad, along with an HD (720p) web camera. It is equipped with a dual-speaker setup, two microphones, and a Windows Hello fingerprint reader.

It has a 15.6-inch LCD screen

The Aspire Vero (Green PC) sports a 15.6-inch Full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) IPS-level LCD display. It gets a standard 60Hz refresh rate, an aspect ratio of 16:9, and a 45% NTSC color gamut. It comes in a Volcano Gray colorway.

The laptop offers 512GB of SSD storage

The Aspire Vero (Green PC) is powered by an 11th-generation Intel Core i5-1155G7 processor, paired with Iris Xe graphics, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage. It also comes in a high-end 16GB/512GB configuration. The device runs on 64-bit Windows 11 Home (SL). It draws fuel from a 65Wh battery which lasts up to seven hours per charge.

It supports Wi-Fi 6 connectivity

For I/O, the Aspire Vero (Green PC) includes three Type-A ports, a Type-C port, an HDMI port, an RJ45 port, and a 3.5mm universal jack. Wireless connectivity options on the device include Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1.