ASUS ROG Flow Z13 gaming tablet launched: Check price

Written by Akash Pandey Jun 23, 2022, 09:42 am 2 min read

The ASUS ROG Flow Z13 offers support for Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2 (Photo credit: ASUS)

ASUS has introduced its 2-in-1 detachable gaming tablet, the ROG Flow Z13, in India. The device features Intel's latest Alder Lake processors and up to NVIDIA RTX 30-series GPUs. It packs up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of SSD storage. The tablet starts at Rs. 1.37 lakh and is retailing via ASUS e-shop, Amazon, Flipkart, multi-brand channels, and authorized retail stores.

Context Why does this story matter?

The all-new ROG Flow Z13 is the first gaming tablet from ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG), contributing to the brand's growing influence in the gaming market.

The detachable 2-in-1 gaming tablet is designed to suit the needs of the gamers for on the go action.

ASUS has also refreshed the critically acclaimed TUF Dash F15 line-up with a cleaner and more professional look.

Design and display The device's built-in kickstand offers up to 170-degree adjustability

The ASUS ROG Flow Z13 offers a "retro-futurism" design, with aluminum chassis carved with spacecraft-inspired machining. It features an anti-fingerprint coating to minimize the appearance of fingerprints. The device has a 13.4-inch with up to 4K (2400x3840 pixels) LCD touch display option, up to 120Hz refresh rate, 30ms response time, and stylus support. The built-in kickstand offers up to 170-degree adjustability.

Internals The tablet houses a 56Wh battery with 100W fast-charging support

The ASUS ROG Flow Z13 is powered by up to Intel Core i9-12900H CPU and up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti GPU. It runs on Windows 11 Pro and packs up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of SSD storage. I/O options include a ROG XG mobile interface, Type-A, Type-C, Thunderbolt 4, a micro-SD card reader, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Information ASUS ROG Flow Z13: Pricing and availability

In India, the ASUS ROG Flow Z13 starts at Rs. 1.37 lakh. It is up for grabs via the company's e-shop as well as offline stores, Amazon, Flipkart, and multi-brand retailers.