WhatsApp introduces new group settings interface on Android

Written by Sanjana Shankar May 25, 2023, 02:30 am 2 min read

The latest update is currently limited to the beta channel (Photo credit: WhatsApp)

WhatsApp has been working on improving the user interface on the Android app for quite a while now. The app recently released a tweaked interface for the bottom navigation bar to beta users on the Android version. Now, WhatsApp has introduced a redesigned interface for group settings, according to WABetaInfo. The update is currently available only to users on the beta channel.

Why does this story matter?

Apart from new features, even minor improvements introduced on WhatsApp go a long way in improving the user experience.

The Meta-owned app appears to be leaving no stone unturned in enhancing satisfaction.

Considering that group-related features are a core part of the app, we have seen several group-focused updates in the past few months.

Automatic toggles introduced under group settings

The new interface for group settings incorporates a toggle option. In other words, an additional window will not open when you access a particular option under group settings. The automatic toggles make it a whole lot easier for users to enable or disable options in one go. Not to mention, it saves time as well.

The redesigned interface segregates group settings

The redesigned interface categorizes group settings that will be accessible for group admins and participants. In addition, the update is also said to incorporate an option called "Add other participants," according to WABetaInfo. This option will let group admins decide whether or not to let other participants add new people to the group.

The firmware carries version ID 2.23.11.11

As of now, the redesigned group settings interface is being rolled out to users on the Android beta channel. It is a part of the beta firmware carrying version ID 2.23.11.11.

WhatsApp is also working on other features

WhatsApp also has a couple of other features in the works. To list a few, the app might introduce an expiring group facility. Users will be allowed to set an expiry limit for group conversations after which they will be deleted. Further, a feature to silence unknown callers is also under development and might be introduced via a future update.