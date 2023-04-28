Technology

How to redeem Free Fire MAX codes for April 28

Free Fire MAX is currently limited to Android OS in India (Photo credit: Garena)

Garena Free Fire MAX is a multiplayer battle royale game where players compete against each other to raise their scores and leaderboard standing. The game allows individuals to unlock multiple accessories using real money. However, those unwilling to spend resources can utilize redeemable codes, which creators publish on a daily basis. The codes help gamers earn bonuses for free.

Why does this story matter?

Garena introduced Free Fire MAX back in 2021. Since its release, the game has experienced huge popularity in the Android ecosystem.

Notably, it has also achieved a 100 million download count on the Google Play Store.

Now, as a token of appreciation, the developers release redeemable codes, allowing players to unlock and collect a range of in-game without spending real money.

Here are the rules to redeem codes

A player can redeem the codes on the redemption site using their official login credentials. Guest IDs cannot be used for code redemption. The 12-digit alphanumeric characters are only accessible by players on Indian servers. Also, they should be claimed via the redemption portal within 12-18 hours of release. An individual can redeem each code just once.

These in-game items can be claimed for free

Free Fire MAX allows individuals to unlock a range of in-game items using redeemable codes. The long list of bonuses includes protective gear, in-game weapons, skins, diamonds, pets, royale vouchers, costume bundles, loot crates, and more. These items assist players in improving their battleground experience.

Check out the codes for April 28

The Free Fire MAX codes for today i.e., April 28 are listed below. Use them to earn free rewards. FFAC-2YXE-6RF2, FFBB-CVQZ-4MWA, FFCM-CPSB-N9CU, SARG-886A-V5GR FF11-64XN-JZ2V, FF11-9MB3-PFA5, FF11-DAKX-4WHV, WLSG-JXS5-KFYR FF11-WFNP-P956, ZYPP-XWRW-IAHD, FF10-617K-GUF9

Follow these steps to redeem Free Fire MAX codes

Head to Free Fire MAX's rewards redemption webpage (https://reward.ff.theextraevent.com). Now, use your registered Apple ID, Twitter, Google, Facebook, Huawei, or VK credentials, and log in to your gaming account. In the text field, enter a 12-digit alphanumeric code and click on 'Confirm,' followed by 'Ok.' After each successful redemption, you can claim the associated reward from the in-game mail/notification shelf.