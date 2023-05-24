Technology

OpenAI-backed start-up deploys AI-powered robots in real world; beats Tesla

Written by Athik Saleh May 24, 2023, 06:38 pm 2 min read

1X's Series A2 funding round was led by OpenAI

The emergence of ChatGPT and its ilk have demonstrated that no white-collar job is secure. But if you think blue-collar jobs are safe from AI's grasp, you are in for a surprise. 1X, a start-up backed by ChatGPT-creator OpenAI, has deployed the world's first AI-powered humanoid robot in a professional environment. By doing so, 1X has overtaken similar efforts of Tesla and Sanctuary AI.

Why does this story matter?

Humanoid robots with cutting-edge AI brains are expected to disrupt the labor market worldwide. Such humanoids won't be nearly as advanced as humans when they start working.

But if the past few months of generative AI have been any indication, they will learn fast. The humanoid robotics market is estimated to reach $17.3 billion by 2027.

1X's humanoid robot is called EVE

1X's revolutionary robot is called EVE. In simple terms, EVE is real-life RoboCop. The robot has a head, a face, and two autonomous arms. The company has deployed the robot as security guards in two industrial locations. It can perform a multitude of human-like tasks, including opening doors and windows, fetching objects, packing goods, and more.

Security personnel can control the robot in case of issues

Interestingly, EVE is under the supervision of human security guards. If the robot has any issues, the security personnel can virtually enter and control the robot's body. Bernt Bornich, 1X's founder and CEO, said he hopes the robot can soon be used for elderly care. For now, it is going to patrol the streets.

Tesla's Optimus is shaping up to be a real product

1X's deployment of EVE in a professional environment comes days after Tesla gave an update about its humanoid robot program. Dubbed Optimus or Tesla Bot, the robot looks more like a real product in recently surfaced videos. Elon Musk has high hopes for Tesla's humanoid program. Last month, he told investors that Optimus will be more valuable to Tesla than cars.

Several companies are working on humanoids

EVE is bound to increase the competition in the humanoid robot segment. Sanctuary AI's Phoenix is close to being deployed as a general-purpose robot. Figure AI is also working on a commercially viable humanoid robot called Figure 01. Meanwhile, OpenAI's recent investment in 1X is aimed at creating a bipedal humanoid. Imagine a robot with GPT-4 for its brain.