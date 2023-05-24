Technology

MSI Creator M16 gets discounted on Flipkart: Check offers

May 24, 2023

The device is now available at Rs. 89,990 on Flipkart

MSI's Creator M16 is one of the best laptops you can buy for creative work. With a top-notch display, powerful processor, an NVIDIA graphics card, and excellent thermal solutions, the device is the best choice for individuals looking for a powerful laptop to use. The M16 is now available at a discount on Flipkart. Here's more about the deal.

Packed with robust hardware, the MSI Creator M16 laptop makes it easy for multitasking. One of the model's key characteristics is the 16:10 "golden ratio" which offers 11% more workspace area.

In addition, with four heat pipes and great thermal solutions for the CPU and GPU, the device gets exceptional cooling even in extreme heat environments.

MSI Creator M16 carries a price tag of Rs. 1,28,990 on Flipkart. However, now the model is available at a discount and is retailing at Rs. 89,990. The e-commerce site is offering an additional price cut of up to Rs. 19,900 in exchange for an old laptop. There is also a no-cost EMI option starting from Rs. 14,999 per month.

The device features a 16-inch "True Pixel" display

The Creator M16 sports an aluminum chassis, thin bezels, a backlit keyboard, a large touchpad, a fingerprint scanner, and an HD (720p) web camera. The device features a 16-inch Quad-HD+ (1660x2560 pixels) "True Pixel" display with a 144Hz refresh rate, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, and 500 nits of peak brightness. Dimensions-wise, it measures 23.95mm in thickness and weighs about 2.26kg.

The laptop supports Bluetooth 5.2

The Creator M16 includes three Type-A ports, one Type-C slot, an HDMI socket, an RJ45 slot, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Wireless connectivity options on the device include Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2.

The device offers 512GB of SSD storage

The MSI Creator M16 is fueled by a 12th-generation Intel Core i7-12700H processor, coupled with 4GB of NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD storage. The laptop runs on Windows 11 Home (64-bit) and comes with a 53.5Wh (3-cell) battery. It comes with an in-built microphone and dual speakers. The CoolerBoost system offers effective thermal management.