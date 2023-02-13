Technology

Lenovo Legion 5 Pro gets massive price-cut: Check Flipkart's deal

Written by Akash Pandey Feb 13, 2023, 06:24 pm 2 min read

Lenovo Legion 5 Pro offers 6GB of NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 graphics

Are you looking for a gaming-focused laptop? Lenovo's Legion 5 Pro is retailing with great discounts and exchange offers via Flipkart. As for the highlights, the device boasts a 165Hz high refresh rate display, dual speakers, an 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, 1TB of SSD storage, and an 80Wh battery with 300W charging support. Take a look at the offers.

Why does this story matter?

The Lenovo Legion 5 Pro is a capable offering, with a sturdy build and ample power for programming, coding, gaming, and other load-intensive workflows.

It comes with the brand's in-house Coldfront 3.0 thermal architecture, turbo-charged dual fans, and a quad-channel exhaust system for enhanced cooling.

The laptop even offers control over the fan speed and voltage using Q-Control 4.0, an intelligent cooling mode.

Everything to know about the deal

Lenovo Legion 5 Pro (16ITH6H) is priced at Rs. 2,24,490 on Flipkart. However, it is available for purchase at Rs. 1,57,990. Additionally, buyers can avail up to Rs. 2,000 off on select bank cards. Up to Rs. 21,900 discount is also offered if you have an old laptop to exchange. No-cost EMI options (up to 12 months) are also on offer.

The device boasts a 165Hz refresh rate

The Lenovo Legion 5 Pro offers slim bezels, a 4-zone RGB backlit keyboard, a multi-gesture touchpad, and an HD (720p) webcam. The laptop sports a 16.0-inch WQXGA (1600x2560 pixels) anti-glare IPS panel, with a 165Hz refresh rate, 500 nits of brightness, 100% sRGB, Dolby Vision, and DC dimming. It houses two 2W stereo speakers with Nahimic Audio support for gaming.

It is equipped with an HDMI 2.1 port

The Lenovo Legion 5 Pro comes with multiple I/O ports. It includes four Type-A slots, two Type-C (Thunderbolt 4) ports, a 3.5mm headphone jack, an HDMI 2.1 port, an RJ45 slot, and a power input port.

The laptop packs 1TB of SSD storage

Lenovo Legion 5 Pro is powered by an 11th-generation Intel Core i7-11800H processor, paired with 16GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD storage. It gets up to 32GB of expandable RAM and up to 2TB of storage expansion. The device runs on Windows 11 Home and packs an 80Wh battery which refills using a 300W adapter. It gets Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity.