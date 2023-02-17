Technology

ASUS TUF Dash F15 is much cheaper on Flipkart

Written by Akash Pandey Feb 17, 2023

The TUF Dash F15 gets four exhaust vents for heat dissipation

Are you looking for a gaming-focused laptop? If so, here's one of the top-rated models from ASUS, which is retailing with hefty discounts/exchange offers via Flipkart. The TUF Dash F15 has all that you need for heavy sessions- a top-notch 12th-generation Intel processor, plenty of dedicated graphics, a high refresh rate screen, Dolby Atmos-powered dual speakers, and a long-lasting battery. Check out the deal.

ASUS's TUF series laptops are designed to provide a top-end computing experience. Due to their strong CPU/GPU configurations, the models in the line-up can successfully handle power-intensive workflows.

Go for TUF Dash F15 if you need a device with high processing speeds to carry out heavy gaming, creative workloads, and programming tasks.

It becomes even more considerable with the deal we've found for you.

The ASUS TUF Dash F15 (FX517ZC-HN108WS) bears a price tag of Rs. 1,28,990. However, it is retailing at Rs. 1,01,490, meaning a discount of Rs. 27,500. In addition, buyers can avail up to Rs. 1,500 discount using select bank cards, and up to Rs. 21,900 off in exchange for an old model. Up to 12 months of no-cost EMI is also available.

The ASUS TUF Dash F15 bears a MIL-STD military-grade design, aluminum lid, narrow bezels, a backlit keyboard with hotkeys, a trackpad, and an HD (720p) webcam. The laptop offers a 15.6-inch Full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) IPS-level LCD screen with a 144Hz refresh rate, 250-nits brightness, 45% NTSC color gamut, and 62.5% of SRGB. It gets a built-in array microphone and dual speakers with Dolby Atmos.

The ASUS TUF Dash F15 includes two Type-A ports, two Type-C slots, an HDMI 2.0b port, an RJ45 LAN socket, a power delivery port, a Kensington lock, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. On the wireless connectivity end, the device gets Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1.

The ASUS TUF Dash F15 is powered by a 12th-generation Intel Core i7-12650H processor, with 4GB of NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, and 1TB of SSD storage. It also gets 24MB of cache memory. The device runs Windows 11 and comes pre-installed with a Microsoft Office package. It houses a 76Wh battery, which charges up to 50% in 30 minutes.