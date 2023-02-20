Technology

Dell Alienware m15 R7 laptop is cheaper on Flipkart

Written by Akash Pandey Feb 20, 2023, 03:46 pm 2 min read

The Dell Alienware m15 R7 offers vivid and punchy colors along with ample brightness

Dell's Alienware m15 R7 is one of the most powerful gaming machines in the brand's M-series portfolio. It offers a robust thermal management system, powerful graphics rendering, and top-notch performance with its high-end CPU. If you are looking for a gaming-focused laptop, stay informed that Alienware m15 R7 is retailing with a massive discount and exchange offer via Flipkart. Here's more about the deal.

Why does this story matter?

The Alienware m15 R7 is a high-performing gaming laptop with an impeccable display, a 12th-generation Intel processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30-series GPU, and a long-lasting battery pack.

The device promises excellent-quality gaming sessions and heavy photo/video editing tasks. It can easily handle load-intensive workflows.

The Alienware m15 R7 is undoubtedly worth every buck, especially if you are getting it at a discounted price.

Everything you need to know about the deal

On Flipkart, the Alienware m15 R7 is priced at Rs. 2,21,774. However, it is retailing at Rs. 1,68,490. Additionally, buyers can avail Rs. 500 coupon discount, and up to Rs. 21,900 off in exchange for select laptop models. Three months of no-cost EMI option is also applicable via credit cards of leading banks including HDFC, ICICI, Kotak, and more.

The device has a 165Hz refresh rate

The Dell Alienware m15 R7 features an "Iconic Legend 2.0" design with narrow bezels, a four-zone AlienFX RGB keyboard, a large trackpad, and an HD webcam. It has multiple air vents for heat dissipation. The laptop boasts a 15.6-inch Full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) anti-glare LCD display with a 165Hz refresh rate and 100% RGB. It houses built-in dual speakers and microphones.

It is equipped with HDMI 1.4 port

The Dell Alienware m15 R7 supports Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2. For I/O, it includes three Type-A ports, two Type-C ports, an HDMI 1.4 slot, a display port 1.4, an RJ-45 Ethernet port, and a 3.5mm headphone slot.

The laptop gets 6GB of dedicated graphics card

The Dell Alienware m15 R7 is powered by a 12th-generation Intel Core i7-12700H processor, paired with 6GB of NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 GPU, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage. It comes with 24MB of cache memory. The device runs on Windows 11 (64-bit) and packs an 86Wh battery. It comes pre-loaded with a Microsoft Office package.