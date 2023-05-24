Technology

Microsoft and NVIDIA join forces to enhance enterprise AI efforts

Written by Athik Saleh May 24, 2023, 05:20 pm 2 min read

Enterprises will have access to over 100 AI frameworks (Photo credit: NVIDIA)

The generative AI fever has reached everywhere. Companies are busy creating AI solutions by themselves and by collaborating with other firms. NVIDIA, the leading producer of processors for AI, has joined hands with the most trending name in AI, Microsoft. The partnership brings NVIDIA AI Enterprise software to the Azure Machine Learning (Azure ML) service.

Why does this story matter?

NVIDIA has an edge over its competitors when it comes to AI processors. The company wants its credentials to be more expansive than that.

In the current AI space, what better way to enhance one's credibility than joining hands with Microsoft?

With businesses looking for easy ways to develop AI models, NVIDIA wants its tech stack to be the go-to option.

Enterprises will have access to over 100 AI frameworks

The integration of NVIDIA AI Enterprise software into Azure ML is aimed at helping businesses accelerate their AI efforts. As part of the integration, developers and enterprises will have access to over 100 AI frameworks, pre-trained language models, and development tools. These will help businesses and developers build, deploy, and manage customized applications based on large language models (LLMs).

NVIDIA AI Enterprise accelerates the development, deployment of production AI

NVIDIA AI Enterprise is the software layer of NVIDIA AI. It is an end-to-end, cloud-native software platform that accelerates the development and deployment of production AI, including computer vision, generative AI, and speech AI. Meanwhile, Azure ML is a cloud-based service used for creating and managing machine learning solutions. It helps data scientists and developers train and deploy machine learning models.

NVIDIA AI Enterprise complements Azure ML

The generative AI wave has prompted companies worldwide to look for secure accelerated tools and services to help them in their AI initiatives. The Azure ML will help enterprises scale their applications while adhering to security and compliance needs. NVIDIA AI Enterprise compliments Azure ML by providing secure, production-ready AI capabilities and access to NVIDIA experts.

The integrated setup is available in a limited technical preview

"The combination of NVIDIA AI Enterprise software and Azure Machine Learning will help enterprises speed up their AI initiatives with a straight, efficient path from development to production," said Manuvir Das, the VC of enterprise computing at NVIDIA. The companies have not publicly rolled out the new integrated setup yet. It is available in a limited technical preview in the NVIDIA community registry.