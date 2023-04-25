Technology

AI in the ocean: What is Greywing's SeaGPT capable of

Written by Athik Saleh Apr 25, 2023

SeaGPT is powered by GPT-4

The advent of ChatGPT and its immediate success began an AI revolution that has been spreading like wildfire. It has now crossed the land boundaries and reached the oceans. Y-Combinator-backed Greywing has introduced an AI chatbot named SeaGPT, which can simplify the changes to maritime crews. Let's take a look at what this maritime cousin of ChatGPT can do.

Why does this story matter?

The development of ChatGPT and other chatbots has changed the way we look at AI. These chatbots allow machines to communicate with humans in an intuitive way.

However, not all AI chatbots are like ChatGPT or Google Bard. Some are made for specific purposes.

SeaGPT is one of them. Custom chatbots like SeaGPT simplify a particular task with the help of AI.

SeaGPT simplifies the process related to maritime crew changes

SeaGPT has been developed to deal with a common issue maritime crews face. Whenever there is a change in the crew, managers have to handle multiple things, including immigration regulations, COVID requirements, and travel plans. Maritime managers usually do this via emails with port agents. This often leads to several emails. SeaGPT's purpose is to simplify this process.

From the name itself, it is clear what's behind SeaGPT - OpenAI's GPT engine. To be specific, SeaGPT is powered by the most advanced GPT-4 engine. It is a result of "advancements using GPT-4 and maritime-specific approach to programming," said Greywing's co-founder and CTO Hrishi Olickel. The chatbot automates parts of the communication process between crew managers and the port agency.

SeaGPT can extract essential information from replies to emails

SeaGPT can draft emails to port agents and extract essential information about specific crew members from replies. This makes the job of crew managers considerably easy. For instance, any change to a crew will easily lead to multiple to-and-fro emails. This is made harder by unfavorable time zones. Unfavorable time zones can stretch these conversations. SeaGPT makes this process hassle-free.

How does SeaGPT work?

Managers can ask SeaGPT to set up crew change at any port. The chatbot will go through Greywing's database and come up with necessary information. It will then ask questions about the nationality of people onboarding/offboarding, their names, and the type of vessel. SeaGPT will use these details to draft emails to port agents. It will also enquire about immigration regulations and COVID-related restrictions.

The chatbot cannot hallucinate

One of the biggest issues of AI chatbots is their tendency to hallucinate. In a maritime setting, such hallucinations can be very problematic. SeaGPT is not allowed to hallucinate to prevent this. The chatbot can translate email replies. It can also identify per-person costs and historical costs. It will add this information to a user's records.