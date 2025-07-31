'Jack Leach remains England's best spinner,' says Nathan Lyon

Australian legend Nathan Lyon has endorsed Jack Leach as England's best spinner. The endorsement comes despite Leach's absence from international cricket since last year's Pakistan tour. Notably, Lyon announced his pick during a Cricket Australia sponsorship announcement in Sydney on Thursday. He added that former England seamer James Anderson had told him that Shoaib Bashir, currently injured, was picked to replicate what Lyon does in Australia.

Career impact Lyon proud to be a role model Lyon expressed his pride at being a role model for other players, saying, "So I took a little bit of pride out of Jimmy respecting a little bit of what I've been able to do in my career." However, he also noted that while Bashir has been decent, Leach remains England's best spinner. Leach last played for England during the Pakistan tour last year.

Current status Leach last played for England in Pakistan series Leach's last outing was in the County Championship this month, for Somerset against Durham in Taunton, where he took 6/63. As per ESPNcricinfo, the spinner is currently the fourth-highest wicket-taker in the County Championship Division One, with 39 wickets at an average of 24.76. Leach's last Test appearance came in October 2024, against Pakistan in Rawalpindi.

Spin dynamics England back Bashir despite Leach's absence With Leach's absence, England have continued to back Bashir as their first-choice spinner in their last three series - versus New Zealand, Zimbabwe, and India. However, when he suffered a finger injury that ruled him out of the final two Tests against India. Notably, Liam Dawson replaced him as England's spinner for the 4th Test in Manchester. He earned a call-up after an eight-year hiatus from Test cricket.

Praise Words of praise for Leach England have refrained from a specialist spinner for their 5th and final Test against India at The Oval. All-rounder Jacob Bethell, who offers some overs of spin, has replaced Dawson. Referring to the same, Lyon said, "Jacob Bethell is playing this Test match [at The Oval against India], and he looks like he'll take up the spin bowling from Liam Dawson. But in my eyes, Jack Leach is still their best spinner."