Ben Stokes unscathed on 77 after having earlier retired hurt
What's the story
Ben Stokes, the star all-rounder for England, had to retire hurt during his team's first innings against India in Manchester. He was seen clutching the back of his left leg while playing a reverse-sweep off Washington Sundar. England were 491/4 when Stokes headed back. He was on 66* from 116 balls. This was his 36th fifty in Tests. He returned back when England were 528/7. He is batting on 77 from 134 balls with England 544/7 at stumps on Day 3.
Match impact
Stokes shares massive partnership with Joe Root
Before his retirement, Stokes had scored a commendable 66 runs, as mentioned. This was his maiden fifty-plus score in this series. He also shared a massive partnership of 142 runs with Joe Root, helping England gain a strong lead over India. Despite the cramp incident, Stokes was able to walk up the dressing room stairs without assistance.
Injury concerns
Injury concerns raise fitness worries for England
The cramp incident raises concerns for England, especially considering Stokes's recent injury history. He had undergone hamstring surgery in January after two strains last year and spent four months regaining full fitness before facing Zimbabwe in May. Stokes has been England's leading bowler against India, taking 16 wickets at an average of 24.75 - his most in a single series.
Form
Stokes makes a return to form
As per ESPNcricinfo, Stokes's half-century against India was also a much-awaited return to form after 15 consecutive innings without a 50. Stokes is closing in on 7,000 Test runs. He currently owns 6,968 runs at 35.55. In addition to 36 fifties, he has belted 13 fifties.