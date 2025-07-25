Stokes was suffering cramp in his left leg (Image Source: X/@TheBarmyArmy)

Ben Stokes unscathed on 77 after having earlier retired hurt

By Rajdeep Saha 11:24 pm Jul 25, 202511:24 pm

What's the story

Ben Stokes, the star all-rounder for England, had to retire hurt during his team's first innings against India in Manchester. He was seen clutching the back of his left leg while playing a reverse-sweep off Washington Sundar. England were 491/4 when Stokes headed back. He was on 66* from 116 balls. This was his 36th fifty in Tests. He returned back when England were 528/7. He is batting on 77 from 134 balls with England 544/7 at stumps on Day 3.