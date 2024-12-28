Nitish Kumar Reddy slammed his maiden Test fifty

MCG Test: Nitish Reddy, Sundar help India avoid follow-on

By Parth Dhall 09:45 am Dec 28, 202409:45 am

What's the story India have avoided the follow-on for the second time in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy, this time at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Nitish Kumar Reddy and Washington Sundar helped the visitors evade one on Day 3 of the Boxing Day Test. India were down to 221/7 in response to Australia's 474. However, the duo got India past 274 in the 84th over.

Summary

How India avoided the follow-on

India lost three quick wickets in the final session on Day 2, getting to 164/5 at stumps. They lost Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja the following morning, falling to 221/7. Nitish Reddy, who has been India's find of the series, launched his counter-attack, while Sundar firmly held his fort. The 84th over brought relief to the Indian camp as they crossed the 274-run mark.

Information

Here's the follow-on rule

As per the MCC Law 14.1.1, "In a two-innings match of five days or more, the side which bats first and leads by at least 200 runs shall have the option of requiring the other side to follow their innings."

Day 2

How Day 2 panned out

Australia racked up 474 on the back of Steven Smith's incredible century. In response, India lost quick wickets in the form of Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul. However, Virat Kohli and Yashasvi Jaiswal added 102 runs to steady the ship. The second day's final minutes reduced India from 151/2 to 164/5. Jaiswal's untimely run-out inflicted panic in the Indian camp.