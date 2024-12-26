Summarize Simplifying... In short In a record-breaking Boxing Day Test, Australian cricketers Konstas and Usman Khawaja scored 112 runs in the morning session, surpassing the previous record set in 2007.

Their 89-run partnership, along with contributions from Marnus Labuschagne, helped Australia lay a strong foundation against India.

The ongoing series stands at 1-1 after three games.

Konstas scored a solid 60 off 56 balls (Image source: X/@ICC)

Konstas, Khawaja set new Boxing Day Test record for Australia

By Gaurav Tripathi 09:39 am Dec 26, 202409:39 am

What's the story 19-year-old Australian cricketer Sam Konstas played an impressive knock on his Test debut. The right-handed batter scored a solid 60 off 65 balls against India's pace attack. This performance helped Australia set a new record for the most runs scored in the morning session of a Boxing Day Test's opening day. The hosts were 112/1 at lunch on Day 1 of the fourth Test against India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

Record broken

Australia surpass 17-year-old Boxing Day Test record

The 112 runs Australia scored in the morning session, beats the previous highest tally of 111 runs. This record was created 17 years ago in 2007, also against India at MCG. However, Konstas wasn't the only architect of this feat. His opening partner Usman Khawaja also played a pivotal role in laying a strong foundation for their team's innings.

Partnership

Konstas and Khawaja's partnership frustrates Indian bowlers

After winning the toss and choosing to bat first, Konstas and Khawaja opened the innings for Australia. The duo stitched a formidable 89-run partnership that kept India's bowlers at bay. Konstas showed his batting prowess with daring scoops and drives, reaching his half-century in just 52 balls. He was eventually dismissed by Ravindra Jadeja on an LBW decision during the 20th over.

Team effort

Labuschagne and Khawaja contribute to record-breaking score

Following Konstas's dismissal, Marnus Labuschagne walked in and added 12 runs off 12 deliveries. Meanwhile, Khawaja added a healthy 38 runs from his 73-ball stay in the first session. Their efforts helped Australia reach a strong total at the end of the first session. It must be noted that the ongoing series is 1-1 after three games.