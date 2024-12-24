Summarize Simplifying... In short Cricket star R Ashwin, known for his leadership skills, expressed that being a leader isn't about titles but helping others succeed.

Despite not captaining India's Test team, he has no regrets and is confident in his abilities.

R Ashwin reflects on missed captaincy opportunity post-retirement

By Gaurav Tripathi 03:02 pm Dec 24, 2024

What's the story Recently retired from international cricket, Ravichandran Ashwin has opened up on never having the opportunity to captain the Indian cricket team. Despite a successful career of 106 Tests and 537 wickets, Ashwin was never given the opportunity to lead India in Test cricket. He did not even serve as vice-captain during his time with the team. Here are further details.

Leadership journey

Ashwin's leadership experience and self-belief

Ashwin has a rich history of leadership in cricket, having captained his state team at various levels and leading Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for two seasons. Despite not being chosen as India's Test captain, he remains confident in his abilities. "I am smart enough to know what works for me and what doesn't for another person," Ashwin said on Sky Sports Podcast.

Leadership views

Ashwin's perspective on leadership and contribution

Ashwin stressed leadership isn't just about having a title, but also about helping others succeed. "Leadership, you don't need a title to do that because, within me, I was a great leader in that group to be able to contribute to other people's success," he said. Although he never captained India in Test cricket, Ashwin insists he has no regrets but it would have been fun.

Future endeavors

Ashwin's post-retirement plans and IPL homecoming

It must be noted that Ashwin announced his surprise retirement after the third Test between India and Australia in Brisbane. The 38-year-old will, however, continue to play in the IPL. He was recently bought by Chennai Super Kings for ₹9.75 crore in the mega auction last month. The off-spinner's return to his home franchise is likely to be a highlight of the upcoming season of the league.