Saim Ayub scored a match-winning century (Image source: X/@ICC)

Pakistan hand South Africa maiden ODI series whitewash at home

09:47 am Dec 23, 2024

What's the story Pakistan registered a historic 3-0 clean sweep against hosts South Africa in the ODI series, with their latest win coming at the iconic Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on December 22. The third match was curtailed to a 47-over per-side contest due to rain interruptions and a delayed start. Saim Ayub's third ODI century proved to be the difference maker as SA suffered an ODI series whitewash for the first time at home.

Early recovery

Ayub and Azam's partnership steadies Pakistan's innings

Pakistan's innings started on a shaky note with opener Abdullah Shafique getting out for a duck off Kagiso Rabada. However, Babar Azam and Saim Ayub steadied the ship with a crucial 114-run partnership for the second wicket. Azam scored 52 runs off 71 balls before getting out to South African debutant Kwena Maphaka.

Century partnership

Ayub and Rizwan's partnership propels Pakistan past 200

After Azam's dismissal, Ayub carried on his excellent form, stitching another important partnership with captain Mohammad Rizwan. Their 93-run stand took Pakistan past the 200-run mark. Both batters brought up their half-centuries, with Ayub scoring his third ODI century and second of the series. However, he was eventually dismissed for 101 runs off 94 balls, handing South African debutant Corbin Bosch his maiden wicket.

Late surge

Salman's cameo helps Pakistan set competitive total

After Ayub's dismissal, South Africa gained the momentum with two quick wickets from spinner Bjorn Fortuin. Agha Salman then took charge for Pakistan, scoring a quickfire 48 runs from just 33 balls to take his team to a competitive total of 308-9 from 47 overs. His innings included three boundaries and two sixes, giving Pakistan's innings a late surge.

Bowling prowess

Pakistan's bowlers dominate South Africa's top order

In reply to Pakistan's total, South Africa lost five of their top five batters by the 21st over. Naseem Shah and Shaheen Afridi got rid of a South African opener each, while debutant Sufiyan Muqeem and Mohammad Hasnain sent back Aiden Markram and Rassie van der Dussen respectively. David Miller was also dismissed early in his innings, leaving the hosts at 123-5 in 20.5 overs.

Final stand

Klaasen's resistance ends as Pakistan near victory

Despite the early setbacks, Heinrich Klaasen fought back for South Africa with a blistering 81 off just 43 deliveries. However, his resistance ended at 194/6 in the 28.4th over by Afridi. Debutant Muqeem then picked three more wickets to end with stunning figures of 4-52 off eight overs, bringing Pakistan closer to victory.

Historic victory

Pakistan seal historic series sweep against South Africa

Despite some late hitting from Corbin Bosch, South Africa were eventually dismissed for 271, falling 36 runs short of their target (DLS method). This result sealed a historic 3-0 series sweep for Pakistan and marked South Africa's first-ever ODI whitewash at home. The victory also marked visiting captain Mohammad Rizwan's second consecutive ODI series win in SENA countries after Australia triumph.

Ayub

Ayub averages 64.37 in ODIs

Ayub's elegant strokeplay was punctuated by 13 fours and two sixes, which saw him reach his century off just 91 balls. In nine ODIs, Ayub owns 515 runs at 64.37. He has three tons and a fifty. Ayub finished the series versus South Africa with 235 runs at 78.33. His strike rate was 96.31. Meanwhile, this was his 7th century in List A cricket.

Klaasen

2,000 ODI runs loading for Klaasen

Klaasen's 81 was laced with 12 fours and two sixes. This was his third successive 80-plus score in the series. He hit 86 runs in the first ODI and followed it up with a 97-run knock. The dasher hence finished the series with 264 runs at 88 with his strike rate being 123.36. Meanwhile, Klaasen has raced to 1,987 runs at 43.2. In addition to four tons, he has slammed eight fifties.