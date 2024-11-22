Summarize Simplifying... In short Former cricketer Azhar Ali has been appointed as the head of youth development by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

In his new role, Azhar will be responsible for creating youth cricket strategies, establishing grassroots cricket structures, and strengthening age-group programs.

Having made significant strides in his own cricket career, including scoring 7,142 Test runs, Azhar is excited to contribute to the future of Pakistan's cricket by nurturing emerging talent. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Azhar Ali is on PCB's selection committee

Azhar Ali named PCB's head of youth development

By Rajdeep Saha 07:34 pm Nov 22, 202407:34 pm

What's the story Former Pakistan cricket team captain, Azhar Ali, has been appointed as the head of youth development at the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). The new position was filled after a thorough recruitment process. Apart from his existing role on the selection committee for the men's national team, Azhar will now be responsible for shaping the future of Pakistan cricket.

Job description

Azhar's role and responsibilities

The PCB has detailed Azhar's role in his new position. He will be responsible for designing and implementing comprehensive youth cricket strategies, establishing robust grassroots cricket structures and talent pathways, and working with regional cricket associations to strengthen age-group programs. Further, he will educate emerging cricketers under the PCB's Pathways Program, and conduct seminars and clinics to build awareness of off-field development essentials for aspiring players.

Career highlights

Azhar's journey and achievements in cricket

Azhar is a testament to the success of the player pathway program in Pakistan. He made his First-Class debut in 2002, and was part of Pakistan's Under-19 World Cup squad that year. After honing his skills in the UK, he returned to Pakistan to make his Test debut in 2010. Azhar has scored 7,142 Test runs at an average of 42.26, and briefly captained both Pakistan's Test and ODI sides.

New challenge

Azhar expresses excitement about new role

Azhar was excited about his new role. "I am honored and excited to take on this important role," he said. He further stressed on the importance of grassroots development in producing future stars. "Significant strides have already been made in this area and I look forward to working with my colleagues to elevate our youth development program further," he added.