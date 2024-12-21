Summarize Simplifying... In short Former Indian cricketer Robin Uthappa is facing an arrest warrant over allegations of provident fund fraud.

Accused of withholding funds from his employees' salaries, the case is complicated by Uthappa's move to Dubai, outside of the warrant's jurisdiction.

Despite the legal turmoil, Uthappa's cricketing legacy remains, with a career spanning 59 international matches and notable performances in the IPL.

Uthappa has been given time until December 27 (Image source: X/@ICC)

Arrest warrant issued against Robin Uthappa over PF fraud

What's the story An arrest warrant has been issued against former Indian cricketer Robin Uthappa, in connection with an alleged provident fund (PF) fraud. The charges relate to his position as director of Bengaluru-based clothing company, Centaurus Lifestyle Brands Pvt Ltd. The company allegedly did not deposit nearly ₹24 lakh in employee PF contributions, as per news agency IANS. Uthappa has until December 27 to pay up or be arrested.

Accusations

Uthappa's company accused of not depositing PF contributions

The 39-year-old former cricketer is accused of deducting provident funds from his employees' salaries but not depositing the same in their accounts. The warrant was issued under sections 7A, 14B, and 7Q of the Employees's Provident Funds (EPF) and Miscellaneous Provisions (MP) Act, 1952. The total outstanding amount includes ₹6,550 toward recovery costs.

Execution challenges

Warrant execution complicated by Uthappa's relocation to Dubai

The execution of the warrant has been further complicated as Uthappa is no longer living at his Bengaluru address mentioned in the warrant, but is currently residing in Dubai. The police have returned the warrant to the PF office in KR Puram, informing them that Uthappa is no longer within their jurisdiction. No FIR has been registered against him as no formal complaint has been received yet.

Career highlights

Uthappa's cricketing career and ongoing investigation

Uthappa, who is now also an active commentator, has played for India in 59 international matches and has been a star player in the IPL. He has scored 1,183 runs with seven half-centuries to his name in international cricket. In IPL, he played for teams such as Kolkata Knight Riders, Royal Challengers Bengalury, and Mumbai Indians. Now, authorities are working to trace Uthappa's whereabouts to proceed with the alleged PF fraud investigation.