Summarize Simplifying... In short Australian bowlers Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc are set to step up their game in the absence of injured teammate Josh Hazlewood in the ongoing series against India.

The duo, who have taken 14 wickets each so far, are optimistic about playing in the upcoming matches.

Australia's World Test Championship defense is at stake, needing victories in both Melbourne and Sydney to keep their title hopes alive. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The BGT series is currently levelled at 1-1 (Image Source: X/@ICC)

Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc ready for increased responsibilities against India

By Rajdeep Saha 03:54 pm Dec 19, 202403:54 pm

What's the story Australian cricket team captain Pat Cummins has announced that he and fellow fast bowler Mitchell Starc are ready to take on more responsibilities in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The decision comes in the wake of Josh Hazlewood's absence due to injury. The series is currently leveled at 1-1 after the third Test in Brisbane ended in a draw due to rain.

Injury impact

Hazlewood's injury leaves a void in Australia's bowling attack

Hazlewood, a vital cog in Australia's bowling attack, will miss the rest of the series with a calf injury. He had already missed the Adelaide Test due to side soreness. Cummins and Starc have picked 14 wickets each in the series so far, while India's Jasprit Bumrah leads the pack with 21 wickets. The Australian duo is expected to raise their game in Hazlewood's absence.

Upcoming matches

Cummins and Starc set to play remaining Tests

Cummins was optimistic about both him and Starc playing the upcoming Boxing Day match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground and the Sydney Test starting January 3. "Nothing is for certain," he said. "See how we pull up. But today we're both fine so I can't see that changing." He added they had about seven days off bowling after Adelaide, which refreshed them for Brisbane.

Championship prospects

Australia's World Test Championship defense hangs in balance

Australia's World Test Championship defense could be at stake if they don't beat India in both Melbourne and Sydney. To keep their title hopes alive, they would have to win at least one on Galle's spinning pitches in Sri Lanka next month. Hazlewood is expected to resume training early next year and could be fit for the two-Test Sri Lanka tour.