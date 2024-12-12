The five-Test series remains evenly poised

By Parth Dhall 02:05 pm Dec 12, 2024

What's the story The third Test match of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy, which will start on December 14 at The Gabba in Brisbane, could be affected by rain. The series is currently level at 1-1, with India winning the first Test in Perth, and Australia leveling it in the Adelaide Day/Night fixure. However, weather.com forecasts rain on each of the five days of the upcoming match.

The weather forecast predicts a 25% chance of rain on Day 1, which could increase by 15% later on. Days 2 and 3 also have a predicted 25% chance of precipitation. The forecast predicts cloudy skies with "medium chances of showers" during the course of the match. However, incessant rain and thunderstorms are unlikely to prevail.

The possible weather interruptions could make the match a stop-start affair, affecting both teams' plans while finalizing their Playing XIs. Players and fans alike are hoping for least interruptions in this important 3rd Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The rain could also break the rhythm of players in the middle, possibly affecting the result of this crucial match.

The Gabba pitch is likely to be fresh, providing pace, and carry which could benefit fast bowlers in overcast conditions. Brisbane pitch curator David Sandurski recently observed "legitimate differences" between fresher and tired wickets at the iconic venue. He confirmed no extra measures are being taken to keep the wicket more conducive for fast bowlers.

The five-Test Border-Gavaskar series is currently level at 1-1. India won the series opener in Perth by 295 runs, whereas Australia responded firmly with a 10-wicket win in Adelaide's Day/Night Test. Notably, India need to win their remaining three Tests in order to make the ICC World Test Championship final. India have won only one of their seven Tests in Brisbane.