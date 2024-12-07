Summarize Simplifying... In short Mohammed Shami's return to the Australia tour is uncertain despite his impressive performance in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT).

Mohammed Shami's fitness clearance for Australia tour remains uncertain

By Rajdeep Saha 02:03 pm Dec 07, 2024

What's the story Mohammed Shami's participation in the upcoming Australia tour hangs in balance as he awaits fitness clearance from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). As per Cricbuzz, the BCCI's Sports Science wing, stationed at the Bengaluru Centre of Excellence, is yet to issue an all-clear report on Shami's fitness. This comes despite his recent successful stint with Bengal in the National T20 competition.

NCA team monitors Shami's progress in SMAT

Notably, a team from the National Cricket Academy (NCA) had traveled to Rajkot to monitor Shami's performance in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT). The monitoring team included a national selector, the head of BCCI's Sports Science wing, and a strength and conditioning trainer. Shami, who is making a comeback after a year-long injury break, has impressed with his bowling skills during this tournament.

Shami's return to Australia tour remains uncertain

Despite his stellar performance so far in the SMAT, Shami's immediate return to Australia remains doubtful. The primary concern is if he can cope with the grueling workload of a Test match. There are speculations he could join for the final Test in Sydney or could be available for the Boxing Day Test at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

Shami continues with Bengal team amid fitness concerns

With Bengal reaching the knockout stage of the SMAT, Shami stays with the team and is likely to feature. In his seventh consecutive game of the tournament, Shami took three wickets for 26 runs, helping Bengal restrict Rajasthan to 153/9. This effort helped Bengal win by seven wickets and enter the pre-quarter-finals where they will take on Chandigarh on Monday. In 7 SMAT matches this season, Shami has claimed 8 scalps at 26.37. His economy rate is 7.67.