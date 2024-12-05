Summarize Simplifying... In short Mohammed Shami led Bengal to victory in the SMAT 2024/25 with a stellar performance, taking three wickets.

He dismissed Abhishek Tomar in the first over and claimed two more scalps towards the end of the match.

In the ongoing tournament, Shami has taken 8 wickets in 7 matches, bringing his total T20 wickets to 198.

Shami picked three scalps versus Rajasthan for Bengal (Image Source: X/@BCCI)

SMAT 2024/25: Mohammed Shami shines with three-fer in Bengal's win

By Rajdeep Saha

What's the story Indian pacer Mohammed Shami made his presence felt with three wickets against Rajasthan in a crucial Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024/25 season encounter on Thursday. Shami took 3/26 from his 4 overs as Rajasthan managed 153/9 in 20 overs. In response, Bengal scored 154/3 in 18.3 overs to win by 7 wickets. Bengal are top of Group A with 24 points from 7 matches.

Three wickets for Shami

Shami dismissed Abhishek Tomar upfront for a duck in the first over. His next two scalps came at the death. Shami got Shubham Garhwal in the 18th over before Deepak Chahar was sent back in the 20th.

Shami races to 198 scalps in T20s

In 7 SMAT 2024/25 matches, Shami has claimed 8 scalps at an average of 26.37. His economy rate is 7.67. This was his 2nd three-wicket haul in the ongoing tourney. As per ESPNcricinfo, Shami has raced to 47 wickets in SMAT at 13.85 (ER: 6.43). Overall in T20 cricket, the right-arm pacer has bagged 198 scalps from 163 matches at 24.31.