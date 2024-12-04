Haven't spoken to MS Dhoni in a decade: Harbhajan Singh
Former Indian cricketer, Harbhajan Singh, has finally hinted at a long-standing rift with ex-India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni. In a recent interview, Singh revealed that the two haven't spoken in over 10 years. The confirmation comes amid rumors of their strained relationship. Despite playing together for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League between 2018 and 2020, they only spoke cricket on the field, confirmed Singh.
Singh hints at Dhoni's possible reasons for silence
Singh hinted Dhoni may have his reasons for not talking to him. "No, I don't speak to Dhoni. When I was playing at CSK, that's when we spoke, but otherwise, we haven't spoken. It's been 10 years and more," he said during an interview with CricketNext. He added, "I have no reason; perhaps he does."
Singh's attempts to reach out to Dhoni
Singh also revealed his failed attempts to contact Dhoni. He said, "I don't have anything against him. If he has something to say, he can tell me." However, after not receiving any response from Dhoni despite several attempts, Singh chose not to follow up. This revelation highlights the extent of their sour relationship and Singh's willingness to mend it.
Singh and Dhoni's last game together
The last time Singh and Dhoni played together for India was an ODI against South Africa back in 2015. This was also Singh's last ODI. For the 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup, both Harbhajan and Yuvraj Singh were dropped from the Indian team. The duo made immense contributions to India's 2007 ICC T20 World Cup and 2011 ODI World Cup victories.