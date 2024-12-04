Summarize Simplifying... In short Harbhajan Singh, the renowned cricketer, revealed that he hasn't spoken to MS Dhoni in over a decade, despite his attempts to reach out.

The last time they played together was in an ODI against South Africa in 2015, marking Singh's final ODI.

Their relationship seems strained, but Singh remains open to reconciliation.

The two played together for CSK between 2018 and 2020

Haven't spoken to MS Dhoni in a decade: Harbhajan Singh

By Parth Dhall 10:22 am Dec 04, 202410:22 am

What's the story Former Indian cricketer, Harbhajan Singh, has finally hinted at a long-standing rift with ex-India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni. In a recent interview, Singh revealed that the two haven't spoken in over 10 years. The confirmation comes amid rumors of their strained relationship. Despite playing together for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League between 2018 and 2020, they only spoke cricket on the field, confirmed Singh.

Unanswered questions

Singh hints at Dhoni's possible reasons for silence

Singh hinted Dhoni may have his reasons for not talking to him. "No, I don't speak to Dhoni. When I was playing at CSK, that's when we spoke, but otherwise, we haven't spoken. It's been 10 years and more," he said during an interview with CricketNext. He added, "I have no reason; perhaps he does."

Unreciprocated efforts

Singh's attempts to reach out to Dhoni

Singh also revealed his failed attempts to contact Dhoni. He said, "I don't have anything against him. If he has something to say, he can tell me." However, after not receiving any response from Dhoni despite several attempts, Singh chose not to follow up. This revelation highlights the extent of their sour relationship and Singh's willingness to mend it.

Final match

Singh and Dhoni's last game together

The last time Singh and Dhoni played together for India was an ODI against South Africa back in 2015. This was also Singh's last ODI. For the 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup, both Harbhajan and Yuvraj Singh were dropped from the Indian team. The duo made immense contributions to India's 2007 ICC T20 World Cup and 2011 ODI World Cup victories.