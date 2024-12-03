Batters with highest individual scores for India in Day/Night Tests
After winning the opener, India will take on Australia in the 2nd Test of the 2024/25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Adelaide. The impending encounter, starting December 6, will be played under the lights. Over the years, India have showed their domination in Day/Night Tests. Notably, Virat Kohli remains India's only centurion in pink-ball Tests. Here are the highest individual scores for India in pink-ball encounters.
Virat Kohli: 136 vs Bangladesh, Kolkata, 2019
As mentioned, Kohli remains the only Indian with a century in pink-ball Tests. He smashed an incredible century in India's first such encounter, against Bangladesh at Eden Gardens in 2019. Kohli smacked a fine 136 as India won the low-scoring pink-ball Test by an innings and 46 runs. Notably, Kohli became the fifth captain to score a century in Day/Night Tests.
Most runs for India in D/N Tests
As of now, Kohli is the only Indian batter to have scored over 200 runs in pink-ball Tests. He has slammed 277 runs from four such encounters at an average of 46.16. The tally includes a century and half-century.
Shreyas Iyer: 92 vs Sri Lanka, Bengaluru, 2022
Shreyas Iyer was the star of India's 238-run win against Sri Lanka in the 2022 pink-ball Test in Bengaluru. He was the Player of the Match, having recorded scores of 92 and 67 in the two innings. India declared for 303/9 in the second innings, with Sri Lanka failing to chase 447. Notably, no other Indian has scored 90+ in pink-ball Tests.
Rohit Sharma: 66 vs England, Ahmedabad, 2021
Rohit Sharma starred for India in the 2021 Day/Night Test against England held in Ahmedabad. The pink-ball Test concluded just after dinner on Day 2. Only 842 balls were bowled, making it one of the shortest Tests. While Axar Patel took 11 wickets, Rohit's 96-ball 66 (first innings) grabbed eyeballs. Zak Crawley was the only other player with a fifty in that match.