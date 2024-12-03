Summarize Simplifying... In short In the realm of Day/Night Tests, Virat Kohli leads the pack for India with a record 277 runs, including a stunning 136 against Bangladesh in 2019.

Shreyas Iyer follows with a notable 92 against Sri Lanka in 2022, while Rohit Sharma's 66 against England in 2021 rounds off the top three individual scores.

These performances highlight the prowess of Indian batters in pink-ball Tests. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Virat Kohli is India's only centurion in pink-ball Tests so far

Batters with highest individual scores for India in Day/Night Tests

By Parth Dhall 08:37 pm Dec 03, 202408:37 pm

What's the story After winning the opener, India will take on Australia in the 2nd Test of the 2024/25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Adelaide. The impending encounter, starting December 6, will be played under the lights. Over the years, India have showed their domination in Day/Night Tests. Notably, Virat Kohli remains India's only centurion in pink-ball Tests. Here are the highest individual scores for India in pink-ball encounters.

#1

Virat Kohli: 136 vs Bangladesh, Kolkata, 2019

As mentioned, Kohli remains the only Indian with a century in pink-ball Tests. He smashed an incredible century in India's first such encounter, against Bangladesh at Eden Gardens in 2019. Kohli smacked a fine 136 as India won the low-scoring pink-ball Test by an innings and 46 runs. Notably, Kohli became the fifth captain to score a century in Day/Night Tests.

Information

Most runs for India in D/N Tests

As of now, Kohli is the only Indian batter to have scored over 200 runs in pink-ball Tests. He has slammed 277 runs from four such encounters at an average of 46.16. The tally includes a century and half-century.

#2

Shreyas Iyer: 92 vs Sri Lanka, Bengaluru, 2022

Shreyas Iyer was the star of India's 238-run win against Sri Lanka in the 2022 pink-ball Test in Bengaluru. He was the Player of the Match, having recorded scores of 92 and 67 in the two innings. India declared for 303/9 in the second innings, with Sri Lanka failing to chase 447. Notably, no other Indian has scored 90+ in pink-ball Tests.

#3

Rohit Sharma: 66 vs England, Ahmedabad, 2021

Rohit Sharma starred for India in the 2021 Day/Night Test against England held in Ahmedabad. The pink-ball Test concluded just after dinner on Day 2. Only 842 balls were bowled, making it one of the shortest Tests. While Axar Patel took 11 wickets, Rohit's 96-ball 66 (first innings) grabbed eyeballs. Zak Crawley was the only other player with a fifty in that match.