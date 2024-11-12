Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Team India holds secret training camp in Perth
The Indian cricket team is undergoing a secret training camp at the iconic WACA Ground in Perth, Australia, The West Australian revealed. The venue has been put under tight security with no public access so that the practice sessions remain under wraps. Moreover, strict restrictions have been imposed on staff members including restrictions on phone usage. India and Australia will lock horns in the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at the Perth Stadium from November 22.
India's unique preparation strategy for Australia Tests
The Indian team has decided against playing any practice matches ahead of the 1st Test against Australia. The decision comes after the historic home series defeat against New Zealand, which invited a lot of criticism. Instead of regular practice games, the team will be doing match simulations as part of their preparation before the series opener, starting November 22.
Rohit Sharma explains India's preparation strategy
Indian team captain Rohit Sharma gave an insight into their unique preparation approach. He said that since they have a limited three-day window and a 19-player squad, a traditional practice match may not provide enough workload for everyone. So, they have gone for match simulations with India A, giving players more time in the middle.
Virat Kohli arrives early; no word on Rohit
Notably, Virat Kohli was the first member of Team India to reach Perth, two weeks ahead of the Border-Gavaskar series opener. The rest of the squad arrived on Monday. However, skipper Rohit's availability for the 1st Test is yet to be ascertained. It was earlier reported that Rohit could miss the Perth Test due to personal reasons. In this case, vice-captain Jasprit Bumrah will lead the side.
India's squad for Australia series
India squad: Rohit Sharma (captain), Jasprit Bumrah (vice-captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (wicket-keeper), R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Mohd. Siraj, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna, Harshit Rana, Nitish Kumar Reddy, and Washington Sundar. Reserves: Mukesh Kumar, Navdeep Saini, and Khaleel Ahmed.