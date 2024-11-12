Summarize Simplifying... In short In a unique approach to the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Team India has opted for match simulations over traditional practice games.

Captain Rohit Sharma explained this strategy as a way to maximize workload for the 19-player squad.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli has already arrived in Perth, but Sharma's participation in the first Test remains uncertain.

The WACA ground is under tight security

Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Team India holds secret training camp in Perth

By Parth Dhall 03:59 pm Nov 12, 202403:59 pm

What's the story The Indian cricket team is undergoing a secret training camp at the iconic WACA Ground in Perth, Australia, The West Australian revealed. The venue has been put under tight security with no public access so that the practice sessions remain under wraps. Moreover, strict restrictions have been imposed on staff members including restrictions on phone usage. India and Australia will lock horns in the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at the Perth Stadium from November 22.

Preparation approach

India's unique preparation strategy for Australia Tests

The Indian team has decided against playing any practice matches ahead of the 1st Test against Australia. The decision comes after the historic home series defeat against New Zealand, which invited a lot of criticism. Instead of regular practice games, the team will be doing match simulations as part of their preparation before the series opener, starting November 22.

Strategy explanation

Rohit Sharma explains India's preparation strategy

Indian team captain Rohit Sharma gave an insight into their unique preparation approach. He said that since they have a limited three-day window and a 19-player squad, a traditional practice match may not provide enough workload for everyone. So, they have gone for match simulations with India A, giving players more time in the middle.

Early arrival

Virat Kohli arrives early; no word on Rohit

Notably, Virat Kohli was the first member of Team India to reach Perth, two weeks ahead of the Border-Gavaskar series opener. The rest of the squad arrived on Monday. However, skipper Rohit's availability for the 1st Test is yet to be ascertained. It was earlier reported that Rohit could miss the Perth Test due to personal reasons. In this case, vice-captain Jasprit Bumrah will lead the side.

Information

India's squad for Australia series

India squad: Rohit Sharma (captain), Jasprit Bumrah (vice-captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (wicket-keeper), R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Mohd. Siraj, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna, Harshit Rana, Nitish Kumar Reddy, and Washington Sundar. Reserves: Mukesh Kumar, Navdeep Saini, and Khaleel Ahmed.