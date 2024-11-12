Summarize Simplifying... In short Nick Allen, known for his steady defense but limited offense in his three-year career with the Athletics, has been traded to the Braves.

Oakland Athletics have traded infielder Nick Allen to the Atlanta braves for the minor league pitcher Jared Johnson (Image credit: X/@MLBPipeline)

MLB, Nick Allen traded to Braves: Decoding his stats

By Pavan Thimmaiah 03:43 pm Nov 12, 202403:43 pm

What's the story Nick Allen, an infielder known for his defensive skill, was traded from the Oakland A's to the Atlanta Braves. This move strengthens the Braves' infield depth, especially given recent injuries, while the A's acquire minor league pitcher Jared Johnson to bolster their pitching prospects as part of their rebuilding strategy. We decode Allen's 2024 season, Johnson's stats, and Allen's MLB career stats.

2024 season

Allen and the Oakland's 2024 season recap

The Athletics finished fourth in the AL West in 2024 with a 69-93 record, improving their 2023 season record. It was the Athletics' final season in Oakland before the owners relocated the team. Meanwhile, Allen played 41 games in the season, averaging .175, with just one HR and four RBIs in 97 at-bats.

Career stats

Allen's MLB career stats

Allen has shown steady defensive contributions but limited offensive production over his three-year career with the Athletics. He has hit .209 with nine home runs, 43 RBI, and a .254 on-base percentage across 247 games. His 2023 season saw slight improvements, posting a .221 average with 67 hits in 106 games, but he struggled again in 2024, with a .175 average in 41 games.

Early career

Infielder's early career numbers

Allen began his pro career with the Rookie-level Arizona League Athletics, batting .254. In 2018, he played with the Beloit Snappers, hitting .239 with 34 RBI and 24 steals. After an injury-shortened 2019 season where he hit .292 for Stockton, Allen progressed to Double-A in 2021 and eventually reached Triple-A, where he hit .288. He debuted with Oakland's major league team in April 2022.

Johnson's minor league numbers

Jared Johnson's minor league numbers

Selected by Atlanta in the 2019 draft (427th overall), the 23-year-old Johnson spent 2024 with High-A Rome. Johnson posted a solid 2.60 ERA, striking out 61 over 52 innings. As a reliever, he maintained a 1.31 WHIP and a ground-out/air-out ratio of 2.06, making him a strong asset for West Sacramento's new team.