The 2020 Dodgers won the World Series after a 32-year drought (Image credit: X/@ESPNStatsInfo)`

#ThisDayThatYear: Dodgers secure first World Series title since 1988

By Pavan Thimmaiah 01:29 pm Oct 27, 202401:29 pm

What's the story In a historic showdown on October 27, 2020, the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Tampa Bay Rays 3-1 in Game 6 of the World Series, clinching their first championship in 32 years. The victory at Globe Life Field, marked a significant milestone for the franchise, ending a long championship drought since their last title in 1988. We decode the game and the World Series.

Game recap

Dodgers edge past Rays 3-1 for first WS since 1988

In a thrilling Game 6, the Dodgers triumphed over the Rays 3-1 at Globe Life Field, clinching their first World Series title in 32 years. Mookie Betts shone with a key home run and scored the go-ahead run after Blake Snell's controversial exit. Meanwhile, Julio Urías secured the win, making history with the Dodgers' seventh championship in their franchise.

2020 World Series

Recap of the 2020 World Series

The 2020 World Series marked MLB's 116th championship, featuring the Dodgers and Rays. The Dodgers clinched their first title since 1988, winning in six games at Globe Life Field. However, due to COVID-19, the series was played at a neutral site with limited fans. Corey Seager earned MVP honors, hitting .400 with two home runs and five RBIs.

2020 Dodgers

Dodgers' historic 2020 season and WS title

The 2020 Dodgers had a historic season, finishing with a 43-17 record (.717 winning percentage) in the shortened regular season, marking the highest post-1960 expansion era winning percentage. They led MLB in runs scored (349), home runs (118), and slugging percentage (.483). The Dodgers swept the Brewers and Padres in the postseason before defeating the Rays 4-2 in the World Series.

2020 Rays

Rays' 2020 season and World Series appearance

The 2020 Rays had a strong season, finishing with a 40-20 record, clinching their first AL East title since 2010. They navigated a shortened 60-game schedule due to the pandemic, securing a playoff spot for the second consecutive year. In the postseason, the Rays swept the Blue Jays and defeated the Yankees and Astros before falling to the Dodgers in the World Series, 4-2.