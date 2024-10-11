Jose Quintana delivers unforgettable playoff performance: Decoding key stats
Jose Quintana, the Mets' left-handed veteran pitcher, delivered an incredible outing in Game 4 of the NLDS against the Philadelphia Phillies. He pitched six scoreless innings, striking out six batters and allowing only three hits. Quintana's dominance was pivotal in securing a win, silencing a potent Phillies lineup, and securing an NLCS berth for the Mets. We decode the game and Quintana's stats.
Mets top Phillies on the back of Quintana's six-scoreless innings
Francisco Lindor hit a clutch grand slam, leading the Mets to a 4-1 victory over the Phillies, clinching the NL Division Series. Lindor's homer capped a fantastic performance from Quintana, who threw six scoreless innings. Edwin Díaz sealed the game with a strikeout, as the Mets advanced to the NL Championship Series, aiming for their first World Series title since 1986.
Mets and Quintana's 2024 season so far
In 2024, Jose Quintana made 31 starts for the Mets, posting a solid 10-10 record with a 3.75 ERA across 170.1 innings. Meanwhile, the team clinched a playoff spot while finishing third in the NL East with an 89-73 record and securing the Wild Card berth. They beat the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Wild Card Series 2-1.
Veteran pitcher's career stats
Quintana's career spans 13 seasons with multiple teams, accumulating 102 wins, a 3.74 ERA, and 1,727 strikeouts over 1,969.2 innings. He also owns over 170 innings in many seasons. The LHP boasts 1,727 strikeouts and two shutouts in the regular season. He also boasts a 2.43 postseason ERA over 29.2 innings from seven games and has a 0-1 win-loss record.