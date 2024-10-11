Summarize Simplifying... In short In the 2024 season, Jose Quintana's stellar pitching helped the Mets clinch the NL Division Series with a 4-1 victory over the Phillies.

Quintana's six scoreless innings, coupled with Francisco Lindor's grand slam, led the team to the NL Championship Series.

Jose Quintana delivers unforgettable playoff performance: Decoding key stats

What's the story Jose Quintana, the Mets' left-handed veteran pitcher, delivered an incredible outing in Game 4 of the NLDS against the Philadelphia Phillies. He pitched six scoreless innings, striking out six batters and allowing only three hits. Quintana's dominance was pivotal in securing a win, silencing a potent Phillies lineup, and securing an NLCS berth for the Mets. We decode the game and Quintana's stats.

Game recap

Mets top Phillies on the back of Quintana's six-scoreless innings

Francisco Lindor hit a clutch grand slam, leading the Mets to a 4-1 victory over the Phillies, clinching the NL Division Series. Lindor's homer capped a fantastic performance from Quintana, who threw six scoreless innings. Edwin Díaz sealed the game with a strikeout, as the Mets advanced to the NL Championship Series, aiming for their first World Series title since 1986.

2024 season

Mets and Quintana's 2024 season so far

In 2024, Jose Quintana made 31 starts for the Mets, posting a solid 10-10 record with a 3.75 ERA across 170.1 innings. Meanwhile, the team clinched a playoff spot while finishing third in the NL East with an 89-73 record and securing the Wild Card berth. They beat the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Wild Card Series 2-1.

Career stats

Veteran pitcher's career stats

Quintana's career spans 13 seasons with multiple teams, accumulating 102 wins, a 3.74 ERA, and 1,727 strikeouts over 1,969.2 innings. He also owns over 170 innings in many seasons. The LHP boasts 1,727 strikeouts and two shutouts in the regular season. He also boasts a 2.43 postseason ERA over 29.2 innings from seven games and has a 0-1 win-loss record.