Despite leading the NFL with 12 touchdowns and a 3.6 passer rating, Bengals' Joe Burrow is facing a tough season with the team's 1-4 start, largely due to a struggling defense.

However, Burrow's career shines with a 68.3% completion rate, over 15,000 yards, and 109 touchdowns, earning him Pro Bowl honors in 2022 and the highest completion percentage in 2021.

Decoding Bengals QB Joe Burrow's season and career stats (Image credit: X/@Bengals)

NFL: Decoding the crunch stats of Bengals' Joe Burrow

By Pavan Thimmaiah 05:01 pm Oct 11, 2024

What's the story Joe Burrow is the face of the Cincinnati Bengals and among the NFL's elite quarterbacks. In 2022, Burrow and Cincinnati made a stunning comeback making it to the Super Bowl. Despite their rough 1-4 start in 2024, Burrow is the current league leader in TDs, passer rating, and tied for the most 40+ yards passes. We decode the QB's stellar stats and Cincinnati's struggles.

2024 season

Bengals and Burrow's 2024 season so far

As mentioned earlier, Burrow currently leads the league in TDs with 12 of them. He boasts a 3.6 passer rating, and has thrown five 40+ yards passes this season. However, the Bengals are off to a disappointing 1-4 start while tying the league record for the worst start in a season. Burrow has played five games and thrown 125 passes for 1,370 yards.

Struggles

Breaking down Cincinnati's rough start to the season

Although the team's signal-caller is currently the best among the qualified QB's in the league, the Bengals are off to one of the worst season starts. According to experts the reason for this is the team's leaky defense. While the offense have scored 28 points per game, the defense has struggled, allowing 29 points per game, ranking 31st in the league through week 5.

Career stats

QB's career stats: Regular and postseason

Burrow's career boasts a 68.3% completion rate, with over 1,413 passes for 15,453 yards and 109 touchdowns. He also has earned a career regular season 99.9 passer rating. In postseason play, Burrow has passed for 1,826 yards and nine TDs (seven games) with a passer rating of 93.8. He earned Pro Bowl honors in 2022 and led the NFL in completion percentage in 2021.