By Tanvi Gupta 06:21 pm Jun 03, 202406:21 pm

What's the story The two-part documentary, The Life and Murder of Nicole Brown Simpson, which initially premiered on Lifetime on Saturday and Sunday, is now accessible for online streaming. The film was produced to commemorate the life of Nicole Brown Simpson—the second wife of American football player OJ Simpson—30 years post her murder. It includes 50 interviews with her close ones and allows for Brown's personal narrative to be shared. Here's where to watch it online.

Documentary sheds new light on the notorious crime

At just 35, Brown was stabbed to death outside of her Los Angeles residence on June 12, 1994, along with her visiting friend, waiter Ron Goldman. The subsequent trial of her ex-spouse, former NFL player OJ—who died in April—was labeled the "trial of the century." Despite being acquitted in both murders, OJ was later deemed responsible for their deaths in a civil lawsuit in 1997 and ordered to pay $34M to the victims' families.

Relationship timeline of Brown and Simpson

Brown met Simpson in 1977, and they married in 1985, five years after Simpson retired from football. During their seven-year union, they welcomed two children: Sydney, now 38, and Justin, 35. Brown endured emotional, verbal, and physical abuse from Simpson—leading her to call the police multiple times. Despite one arrest in 1989 and pleading no contest to spousal abuse, Brown dropped the charges under family pressure. In 1992, she filed for divorce—citing irreconcilable differences. Simpson continued to abuse her post-divorce.

Brown's voice is heard in the documentary

Brown's younger sister, Tanya Brown, shared her excitement about the documentary with The Hollywood Reporter. She stated, "People are actually going to hear her voice." "I forgot what she sounded like. The only recording I remembered was her 911 call, and I don't want to remember my sister's voice in fear. I want to hear her playing on the beach with her kids saying, 'Hi Sydney' [to her daughter]."

Where to watch the documentary?

The Life and Murder of Nicole Brown Simpson is a part of A+E Networks's Stop Violence Against Women initiative. The documentary can be rented or purchased online at Amazon Prime Video. For a limited period, the first episode is available to watch for free on Lifetime's website or app. Additionally, the documentary can be streamed through live TV streamers such as DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV, and Sling TV.