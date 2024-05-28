Next Article

Jimmy Kimmel's son undergoes third open heart surgery

By Tanvi Gupta 11:36 am May 28, 202411:36 am

What's the story Late-night talk show host, Jimmy Kimmel, recently revealed that his son, Billy, underwent a third open heart surgery over the Memorial Day weekend. In an Instagram post, Kimmel shared his family's experience stating, "We went into this experience with a lot of optimism and nearly as much fear and came out with a new valve inside a happy, healthy kid." The surgery took place at Children's Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA).

Family strength

'Billy, you are the toughest (and funniest) 7-year-old we know...'

In his post, Kimmel specifically thanked his wife-writer Molly for her strength. He wrote, "Thank you to my wife Molly for being stronger than is reasonable for any Mom to be and Billy, you are the toughest (and funniest) 7-year-old we know." Kimmel has been vocal about Billy's health issues since his birth. Born with a congenital heart defect that required open-heart surgery at just three days old, Billy's condition led Kimmel to advocate for health insurance coverage.

Acknowledgments

Kimmel expressed gratitude toward CHLA

Kimmel expressed his gratitude toward the doctors, nurses, and staff at CHLA in his lengthy post. He described the experience as humbling, stating, "Walking around this hospital, meeting parents at their most vulnerable, children in pain, and the miracle workers who do everything in their considerable power to save them is a humbling experience." He also acknowledged support from the Affordable Care Act and generous donations from companies like Disney.

Healthcare advocacy

Kimmel's advocacy for health insurance coverage

Kimmel has used his platform to discuss healthcare issues, particularly after Billy's birth in 2017. He once stated during an emotional monologue, "If your baby is going to die, and it doesn't have to, it should not matter how much money you make." Speaking about his decision to speak out about his son's condition in 2017, he said: "I knew I had to say something...It occurred to me that maybe we could make it into something positive."

Support

A wave of support poured in from Hollywood celebrities

Following Kimmel's post, a wave of support poured in from fans and Hollywood celebrities. Ellen DeGeneres expressed her solidarity, stating, "Sending love to your whole family and thanks to everyone at CHLA for everything you do." F.R.I.E.N.D.S star Jennifer Aniston and producer Brent Miller, among others, also showed their support and love for the little boy. Kimmel's son has congenital heart disease—a broad term encompassing various birth defects affecting the heart's normal functioning.