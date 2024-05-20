Next Article

Kevin Costner self-finances new film 'Horizon: An American Saga'

What's the story Hollywood actor and filmmaker, Kevin Costner, has openly discussed his struggle to finance his latest project, Horizon: An American Saga. During a press conference at the Cannes Film Festival on Monday, he revealed that he partly self-financed the $100M-plus film by mortgaging his ranch. "I've obtained enough," Costner remarked regarding his use of personal funds to finance the films. In addition to starring in the film, Costner also directed, produced, and co-wrote it.

Costner expressed his bewilderment over the challenge of securing funding for his film. "You saw the movie. I don't know why it was so hard to get people to believe in the movie that I wanted to make," he said, adding, "You know, I don't think my movie is better than anybody else's movie, but I don't think anybody else's movie is better than mine." "I don't go out into the world with something I don't think is good."

"It's a pattern that occurs with me—with Dances With Wolves, Bull Durham—the projects I want to pursue are often more challenging," remarked Costner about his endeavors. "My issue is that I remain passionate about something worthwhile," he added. Already having filmed three days of Horizon 3, he added, "I reached out to every boat in Cannes for support. When they offered to take a picture, I replied, 'No, get your checkbook out." Costner is making Horizon into a four-part saga.

The three-hour movie received an 11-minute and 40-second standing ovation at its premiere on Sunday night at Cannes. The film provides a two-part look at the expansion of the American West from various perspectives. Addressing the crowd, Costner said, "I made this. It's not mine anymore. It's yours." Horizon marks Costner's return to the Western genre, depicting the growth of the American West pre and post-Civil War.

Despite having started filming for the third chapter of Horizon, Costner admitted that he still needs more funding. He likened his situation to the characters in his film, stating that just like them going West; he too has to figure things out because no one else will help him. The first two installments of Horizon: An American Saga are set to open in theaters on June 28 and August 16 respectively. Sienna Miller, Sam Worthington, and Jamie Campbell Bower co-star.