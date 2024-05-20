Next Article

Kevin Costner's 'Horizon' franchise is set to expand

Cannes: 'Horizon' earns standing ovation, Kevin Costner promises more installments

By Isha Sharma 09:37 am May 20, 202409:37 am

What's the story Kevin Costner's Western epic, Horizon: An American Saga, was met with a standing ovation lasting over seven minutes at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival on Sunday. The actor-director, visibly moved by the response, thanked the audience and announced plans for "three more" installments of the Horizon franchise. The first part will be released on June 28, followed by a sequel on August 16. Sienna Miller, Sam Worthington, Jamie Campbell Bower, and Giovanni Ribisi star in the Hollywood film.

Costner's personal investment and risk in 'Horizon'

Horizon, a deeply personal and highly ambitious project for Costner, explores the expansion of the American West from various perspectives. The actor-director invested much of his own fortune into the $100M-plus film, even mortgaging his ranch, so now, everything hinges on the film's critical and commercial success. In addition to directing and starring in Horizon, Costner also produced and co-wrote the film.

Here is the video from Cannes

Audience reaction to 'Horizon's three-hour runtime

Despite the film's audacious three-hour runtime and American frontier storyline, it received a rapturous reaction from the audience. However, it did lead to several walkouts throughout the screening. Interestingly, many of these attendees returned later. Key scenes involving Costner's character earned significant applause, including a sexual encounter with a younger woman and a confrontation with a villainous settler.

Costner's successful history with western genre

The Western genre has been a fruitful, familiar ground for Costner, with past successes including Open Range and Dances With Wolves, both of which he directed. He also won Oscars for producing and directing the latter. In addition to that, much of the pre-release publicity for Horizon centered on Costner's sudden departure from the hit show Yellowstone, which he previously anchored.

International rights for 'Horizon' and Costner's career

Daniel Baur's K5 Intl. has sold most of the international rights to Horizon: An American Saga, leaving only a few territories left before its world premiere at Cannes. Warner Bros./New Line will give the films wide releases in the US, Canada, the UK, Spain, Italy, and the Netherlands on June 28 and August 16. This project aside, Costner is known for The Untouchables, Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves, and Man of Steel, among others.