Léa Seydoux to lead fantasy film by Arthur Harari

By Shreya Mukherjee 01:35 pm May 14, 202401:35 pm

What's the story French actor Léa Seydoux has been confirmed as the lead in The Unknown, the upcoming film from Arthur Harari, co-writer of the award-winning Anatomy of a Fall. The film is being produced by French film studio Pathe, which recently joined the project. Seydoux, known for her role in Dune: Part Two, brings an extensive career spanning both Hollywood and European productions to this fantasy movie.

Production details

Pathe to introduce title at Cannes Market

The Unknown is being co-produced by Paris-based Bathysphere and Pathe, with the latter also handling the film's distribution in France. The film is expected to be completed in the first half of 2026. Pathe will introduce the movie package to buyers at the Cannes Market, further expanding its involvement in this highly anticipated project.

Film concept

Harari teased intriguing blend of genres for 'The Unknown'

While the specific plot details remain undisclosed, Harari has given audiences a glimpse into what they can expect from The Unknown. He described the film as "a mix of realistic urban chronicle, fantasy film, investigation, melodrama and daydream." The director added that the movie "will continually metamorphose before our eyes, while its horizon will be the character's profound and irreversible transformation."

Director's journey

'The Unknown' to mark Harari's third directorial venture

The Unknown represents Harari's third directorial venture and his most ambitious project to date. His previous film, Onoda: 10,000 Nights in the Jungle, premiered at Cannes's Un Certain Regard in 2021 and won many awards including the César Award for Best Original Screenplay. Nicolas Anthomé, the producer at Bathysphere, shared that The Unknown will be a "realistic fantasy film," promising a spectacular blend of "vertigo, evocation, and poetry."