Air India announces special sale on select European routes

1/4

Business 2 min read

Air India announces special sale on select European routes

By Dwaipayan Roy 01:05 pm Oct 12, 202301:05 pm

Passengers must book their flights by October 14

Air India has announced a special sale for travelers flying from India to five European cities. Discounted fares start at Rs. 40,000 for round-trip tickets and Rs. 25,000 for one-way tickets on non-stop flights to Copenhagen (Denmark), Paris (France), London (UK), Milan (Italy), and Vienna (Austria). To take advantage of these special fares, passengers must book their flights by October 14, with travel valid until December 15, 2023.

2/4

Booking channels and limited seat availability

The sale can be accessed through various channels, such as Air India's website, iOS and Android apps, and authorized travel agents. However, discounted seats are limited and will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis. Air India currently operates 48 non-stop flights per week from New Delhi and Mumbai to these five European destinations. Keep in mind that fares may slightly vary due to exchange rates and taxes applicable in different cities.

3/4

Sneak peek at Air India's Airbus A350 livery

In other news, Air India recently shared a sneak peek of the new livery for its upcoming Airbus A350 aircraft. The company posted on its official handle, "Here's the first look of the majestic A350 in our new livery at the paint shop in Toulouse. Our A350s start coming home this winter... @Airbus." The arrival of the Airbus A350 fleet is eagerly awaited by both aviation enthusiasts and travelers.

4/4

Airbus A350's advanced features and benefits

The Airbus A350 is famous for its innovative design and advanced features, making it a valuable addition to Air India's fleet. With its fuel efficiency, spacious cabins, and cutting-edge technology, the A350 promises a comfortable journey for passengers. The aircraft's debut this winter is expected to boost Air India's reputation for providing exceptional travel experiences.