UK to review Indian mission's staff safety after pro-Khalistan protest

Mar 23, 2023

The UK will review the security at the Indian mission in London following unacceptable acts of violence and vandalism by pro-Khalistan protesters

The United Kingdom (UK) will review the security at the Indian mission in London and the safety of staff members following "unacceptable acts of violence" and vandalism by pro-Khalistan protesters, the UK's Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said on Wednesday. This came after pro-Khalistan protesters threw water bottles and ink at the London Metropolitan Police, who were trying to keep them away from the mission.

Why does this story matter?

The Indian High Commission is witnessing protests from Khalistan supporters in response to the Indian government's crackdown against radical preacher and Khalistan sympathizer Amritpal Singh.

On Wednesday, barricades outside the UK mission and the British High Commissioner's residence in Delhi were removed as purported retaliation to the lack of security at the Indian mission in London, which India described as the UK government's indifference.

Will make changes needed to ensure safety: Cleverly

Cleverly said that a police investigation into the acts of violence was underway. He added that the UK government "will make the changes needed to ensure the safety of its staff" to prevent and robustly react to such incidents. He also stated that the UK government was working with the Indian High Commission and New Delhi to resolve the diplomatic crisis.

Around 2,000 people joined the protest on Wednesday

Reportedly, the police appeared to be ready for the protesters' show of force during Wednesday's pro-Khalistani protest. Around 2,000 protesters had gathered at the site of the demonstration in Aldwych, London, while the police force arrived in 24 buses apart from the mounted police. During the protest, protesters tried to breach the barricade and hurled ink, powdered colors, and water bottles at the personnel.

Protesters were confined to the other side of the road

#protestors contained by the @metpoliceuk on the opposite side in Aldwych, outside the Indian embassy. Meanwhile it is business as usual at the @HCI_London. Images on Wednesday afternoon. @ndtv pic.twitter.com/bXrcwjw8UX — Radhika Iyer (@RadhikaIyer_) March 22, 2023

Bigger tricolor unfurled at Indian High Commission after Sunday's vandalism

The protesters' reaction on Wednesday came after a larger Indian national flag was draped over the Indian High Commission following Sunday's vandalism, which saw protesters pull down the tricolor and break windows. One person was arrested for pulling down the tricolor on Sunday and was later released on bail. Videos showed an Indian mission official rescuing the flag from a group of protesters.