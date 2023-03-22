World

Uganda: Bill passed imposing jail term, death penalty for homosexuality

Uganda's parliament passed legislation criminalizing those who identify as LGBTQ

Uganda's parliament on Tuesday passed legislation criminalizing those who identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ). Those convicted under the law face imprisonment or death, and friends, family, and community members are liable to report such individuals to authorities. The bill now sits with President Yoweri Museveni, who can either strike it down or sign it into law.

If the president passes it, Uganda will join 30 other African countries that have criminalized homosexuality. But outlawing the assertion of one's identity as a sexual minority comes as a setback to years of progress.

This would reduce the quality of life and increase the likelihood of violence against LGBTQ people.

An earlier version of the bill was enacted in 2014 but was overturned.

Only two out of the total 389 MPs—Fox Odoi-Oywelowo and Paul Kwizera Bucyana, who are also from the ruling party—opposed the bill. Last month, President Museveni said that the West was trying to force other countries to normalize homosexuality, which Uganda will not accept. He called for a medical opinion on whether homosexuals were "deviations from the normal" or natural.

Addressing parliament last week, Museveni said, "The western countries should stop wasting the time of humanity by trying to impose their practices on other people." The passing of the bill is likely to hurt Uganda's relations with Western donors, as per the BBC.

Reportedly, the bill was first tabled earlier this month and was met with widespread support. The bill states that those convicted of grooming and trafficking children with the intent of pushing them into homosexual activities will face life imprisonment. Individuals or organizations supporting or financing groups pushing for LGBTQ rights will also get life sentences, along with those publishing or distributing pro-LGBTQ material.

Uganda must be for God Almighty not for Bum lickers the Gays. SMUG an NGO is recruiting young children into Homosexuality and acting the gay. They need to be arrested. pic.twitter.com/nfGbRJIvsX — Asher Namanya (@ashernamanya) October 12, 2022

Surprisingly, a Foreign Policy report suggested links between the rekindled discourse against the LGBTQ community and Christian evangelists from the United States of America. Uganda is a Christian-majority country, and the church has been the face of the anti-LGBTQ movement. It said the present-day anti-gay propaganda and developments have their roots in European colonialism when the punishment for sodomy was death.

Prior to Tuesday's draft legislation, the country in Africa had also enacted a harsh Anti-Homosexuality Act way back in 2014 after introducing it in 2009. However, it was later overturned by a panel of judges amid international condemnation. In its original form, the bill called for the death penalty for certain homosexual acts.