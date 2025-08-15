Khalistanis create ruckus, disrupt Independence Day celebrations in Australia
What's the story
Pro-Khalistani individuals disrupted India's 79th Independence Day celebrations outside the Consul General's office in Melbourne, Australia, on Friday. The incident was reported by The Australia Today, which stated that Indian nationals were peacefully celebrating when "goons" interrupted with Khalistani flags. A video of the incident showed a heated exchange between both groups, with pro-Khalistan slogans being raised and Indians countering with patriotic songs.
Police intervention
Indian flag hoisted later
The situation was brought under control by Australian authorities who intervened to prevent a physical confrontation. The Indian national flag was later hoisted amid cheers of "Bharat Mata ki Jai" and "Vande Mataram." This incident comes on the heels of rising pro-Khalistan activities in Australia, including targeted hate crimes. Last month, pro-Khalistan separatists vandalized the Swaminarayan Temple in Boronia with hateful slurs.
Twitter Post
Watch the video here
#BREAKING 🚨: khalistani created ruckus during celebration India's independence in melbourne, Australia pic.twitter.com/XVAkS3VbNk— Truth Vibe (@GlobeStoryHQ) August 15, 2025
Rising violence
India urges countries to act against Khalistani extremists
In another incident, a 23-year-old Indian-origin man was assaulted in Adelaide over a parking dispute. India has urged countries such as Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia to not provide space to Khalistani extremists. Foreign Minister S Jaishankar had earlier said these radical extremist ideologies aren't beneficial for anyone involved or their relationships with India.
Diplomatic relations
Australian PM Albanese congratulates India on Independence Day
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese congratulated India on its 79th Independence Day, calling it a time for Indians to reflect on their achievements. "As the Tiraṅgā flies proudly around the world, Indians can reflect with joy on all their nation has achieved in the 78 years," he said. He emphasized Australia's long-standing friendship with India and praised the Indian-Australian community.