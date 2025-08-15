Khalistanis create ruckus, disrupt Independence Day celebrations in Australia

Pro-Khalistani individuals disrupted India's 79th Independence Day celebrations outside the Consul General's office in Melbourne , Australia , on Friday. The incident was reported by The Australia Today, which stated that Indian nationals were peacefully celebrating when "goons" interrupted with Khalistani flags. A video of the incident showed a heated exchange between both groups, with pro-Khalistan slogans being raised and Indians countering with patriotic songs.

Police intervention Indian flag hoisted later The situation was brought under control by Australian authorities who intervened to prevent a physical confrontation. The Indian national flag was later hoisted amid cheers of "Bharat Mata ki Jai" and "Vande Mataram." This incident comes on the heels of rising pro-Khalistan activities in Australia, including targeted hate crimes. Last month, pro-Khalistan separatists vandalized the Swaminarayan Temple in Boronia with hateful slurs.

Twitter Post Watch the video here #BREAKING 🚨: khalistani created ruckus during celebration India's independence in melbourne, Australia pic.twitter.com/XVAkS3VbNk — Truth Vibe (@GlobeStoryHQ) August 15, 2025

Rising violence India urges countries to act against Khalistani extremists In another incident, a 23-year-old Indian-origin man was assaulted in Adelaide over a parking dispute. India has urged countries such as Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia to not provide space to Khalistani extremists. Foreign Minister S Jaishankar had earlier said these radical extremist ideologies aren't beneficial for anyone involved or their relationships with India.