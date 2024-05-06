Next Article

Annu Kapoor's 'Humare Baarah' set for release on June 7

By Isha Sharma 04:37 pm May 06, 202404:37 pm

What's the story The film Humare Baarah, featuring seasoned actor Annu Kapoor and renowned TV star Parth Samthaan, is set to premiere on June 7. The film, initially titled Hum Do Humare Baraah, was renamed following a directive from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The announcement of the release date was accompanied by the unveiling of a new poster for the movie. To recall, when the movie was first announced in 2022, it created an uproar online for its alleged Islamophobia.

Kapoor expressed excitement for 'Humare Baarah'

Kapoor expressed his enthusiasm about the upcoming film, stating, "Working on Humare Baraah has been an incredible journey for me." "The film delves into some complex and sensitive topics, and I believe the new title aligns better with our storytelling. I'm excited for audiences to experience the heart and soul of this project on June 7th." The film also stars Manoj Joshi and Ashwini Kalsekar and deals with the issue of population explosion.

Producers shared insights on 'Humare Baarah'

Producers Ravi S. Gupta & Birender Bhagat also expressed their views about the film, stating, "Producing Humare Baarah has been a privilege." "The new title reflects the essence of the movie, and I believe it will resonate with viewers." "This film will highlight the most important and crucial problem of our country and we hope that our film is an eye opener for the audience." It has been helmed by Kamal Chandra.

Earlier, Chandra had defended the film

Earlier, when the film's poster was met with disdain due to its alleged attack on the Muslim community, Chandra had said, "The poster of Hum Do Hamare Baarah is not objectionable at all. It needs to be seen in the right context." He added that had they made the film depicting any other community, the backlash would have flared up either way.