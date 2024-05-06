Next Article

'Gen V' honors late actor Chance Perdomo, no recasting planned

What's the story The production team of the popular series Gen V has made up its mind. It has decided not to recast Andre Anderson's character, previously portrayed by the late actor Chance Perdomo. The 27-year-old actor tragically passed away in a motorcycle accident in March. Recognizing his irreplaceable contribution to the show, the producers stated, "No one can replace Chance."

This season is aimed at honoring the late actor

The team said in a statement, "Instead, we are taking the time to rework our Season 2 storylines as production begins in May. This season will honor Chance and his legacy." Read the full statement here. In Season 1, Perdomo essayed a manipulative and smart student at Godoklin University. The fate of his character was shrouded in mystery when the first season wrapped up.

What is the show all about?

IMDb says about the show, "From the world of The Boys comes Gen V, which explores the first generation of superheroes to know that their super powers are from Compound V. These heroes put their physical and moral boundaries to the test competing for the school's top ranking." Maddie Phillips, Jaz Sinclair, and London Thor star in it. Stream it on Amazon Prime Video.

Perdomo's life and education

Born on October 19, 1996, in Los Angeles, California, Perdomo moved to Southampton, England during his childhood. He reportedly attended Redbridge Community School and later Peter Symonds College in Winchester. Initially intending to study law, he discovered his penchant for passion for acting, and subsequently, to chase his dreams, he relocated to London. There, the actor honed his craft at the National Youth Theatre and Identity School of Acting.

Perdomo's legacy extends beyond 'Gen V'

Before his role in Gen V, Perdomo had demonstrated his acting prowess in films such as After We Fell, After Ever Happy, and After Everything. He also starred in the popular Netflix series The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and had notable roles in films like Longfield Drive, The Importance of Skin. His television credits include shows like Hetty Feather, Shakespeare & Hathaway: Private Investigators, Killed by My Debt, Midsomer Murders, and Moominvalley.