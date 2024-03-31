Next Article

British-American actor Chance Perdomo has passed away at 27

'Gen V's Chance Perdomo (27) dies in tragic motorcycle accident

By Tanvi Gupta 09:01 am Mar 31, 202409:01 am

What's the story British-American actor Chance Perdomo, known for his roles in Gen V and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, is no more. He was just 27. The cause of his untimely death was a motorcycle accident on Saturday, as confirmed by Perdomo's publicist in a statement to Variety. No other individuals were involved in the incident, according to authorities. The exact location of the incident remains unconfirmed by local law enforcement in Los Angeles. May he rest in peace.

Condolences

'Forever in our hearts': Social media users paid their tributes

A note on behalf of Perdomo's family and representatives reads, "His passion for the arts and insatiable appetite for life was felt by all who knew him, and his warmth will carry on in those who he loved dearest." Meanwhile, on social media, fans paid tributes on his untimely passing. A user said, "Forever in our hearts." Another said, "I cannot believe Chance Perdomo is gone. He was so freaking talented. I'm heartbroken."

Twitter Post

Early years

A glimpse into his early life

Born on October 19, 1996, in Los Angeles, California, Perdomo moved to Southampton, England during his childhood. Per reports, he attended Redbridge Community School and later Peter Symonds College in Winchester. Initially intending to study Law, he discovered a passion for acting, and subsequently, to chase his dreams, he relocated to London. There, the actor honed his craft at the National Youth Theater and Identity School of Acting.

Acting career

Perdomo's rise to stardom and acclaimed performances

Perdomo's acting career took flight with his role as Ambrose Spellman in Netflix's horror series Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, where he worked alongside Kiernan Shipka, Ross Lynch, and Jaz Sinclair. He portrayed this character for four seasons from 2018 to 2020. Moreover, his performance as Jerome Rogers in the 2018 TV movie Killed by My Debt earned him critical acclaim and a BAFTA nomination for best actor.

Recent roles

Perdomo's recent work and social media activity

In Amazon Prime Video's series Gen V (2023), an offshoot of The Boys, Perdomo played Andre Anderson, a university student with unique abilities. His untimely death has led to the indefinite suspension of the show's second season of production and the team said, "We can't quite wrap our heads around this...Chance was always charming and smiling, an enthusiastic force of nature...just a very kind, lovely person." Perdomo had last posted on Instagram merely three days ago.