Johnny Depp's representative said that the actor prioritizes 'good working relationships with cast'

Johnny Depp responds to co-star Lola Glaudini's verbal abuse allegations

Mar 20, 2024

What's the story Hollywood actor Johnny Depp's spokesperson has responded to actor Lola Glaudini's recent allegations against Depp of verbal abuse on 2001's Blow movie set. Depp's representative told Deadline, "Johnny always prioritizes good working relationships with cast and crew and this recounting differs greatly from the recollection of other members on set at the time." In a January 30 episode of the Powerful Truth Angel podcast, Glaudini recalled how Depp angrily confronted her on the first day of filming.

Context

Why does this story matter?

Glaudini worked with Depp on Blow, a biographical crime drama directed by Ted Demme that was based on the life of an international cocaine kingpin and his international network. The film was adapted from Bruce Porter's 1993 book, Blow: How a Small-Town Boy Made $100 Million with the Medellín Cocaine Cartel and Lost It All. Depp essayed the lead, George Jung while Penélope Cruz played Mirtha Jung. Glaudini was seen as Rada.

About the incident

Here's what had happened on set

Glaudini described shooting a scene where Demme had instructed her to laugh while Depp delivered a monologue. She alleged that after the scene, Depp angrily said to her, "Who the f*** do you think you are? Shut the f*** up. I'm out here, and I'm trying to f***ing say my lines and you're f***ing pulling focus. You f***ing idiot." Glaudini claimed it was her first interaction with Depp.

Glaudini's claim about Depp's apology

Glaudini described Depp's apology as 'non-apology apology'

The Criminal Minds actor shared that Depp later approached her with a "non-apology apology." "He said, 'You know, so earlier, I was really in my head and staying in my character, I'm doing this Boston accent, and it's really f***ing with me. So I'm a little tense and stuff. So, I just wanted to make sure we're cool and everything?'" She accepted his explanation as she didn't want anyone to see that she was rattled.

No apologies from the late director

Demme didn't apologize to her for the unpleasant episode

She further alleged that the film's late director didn't apologize to her for the incident. "He didn't come over and say anything," she said of Demme, who passed away in 2002. Glaudini claimed that after the episode, she felt like a "pariah" on set as she was the one Depp shouted at. "When we wrapped, I was like a pariah," she added. "No one wanted to talk to me, because I am the b***h who he railed at."