Next Article

'Mickey 17' was previously scheduled for March 2024 release

Robert Pattinson's 'Mickey 17' to premiere early in South Korea

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 10:47 am Mar 14, 202410:47 am

What's the story Renowned director Bong Joon-ho's much-awaited film, Mickey 17, is set to debut in South Korea on January 28, 2025, just three days ahead of its worldwide release on January 31. Warner Bros. strategically planned the premiere to coincide with the Lunar New Year holiday, a popular time for movie enthusiasts. Andrew Cripps, Warner Bros. president of International Theatrical Distribution, emphasized that Bong's innovative approach and artistic vision consistently surpass expectations, making the South Korean premiere a top priority.

Context

Why does this story matter?

Mickey 17 was first announced in 2022. It has been in the works for two years. Initially scheduled for a 2024 release, the film was taken off schedule in January this year and was given a 2025 release slot later. As per media reports, the film's production began in England in August 2022 and was completed in December of the same year.

Cast and plot

Robert Pattinson stars in this Edward Ashton's novel adaptation

Based on Edward Ashton's 2022 novel Mickey 7, Mickey 17 stars Robert Pattinson and follows the journey of a space colonist known as an expendable, who undertakes perilous tasks and is revived through clone bodies upon death. The film also stars Steven Yeun, Naomi Ackie, Toni Collette, and Mark Ruffalo. Production companies Plan B Entertainment, Kate Street Picture Company's Dooho Choi, and Bong's Offscreen, Inc. are collaborating on the project.

Delay in production

Hollywood strike impacted 'Mickey 17' release

Originally slated for a global release in March 2024, Mickey 17 faced delays due to production changes resulting from strikes. The movie will now be available in all PLF formats, including IMAX, 4D, Dolby, and Screen X. Cripps expressed enthusiasm about sharing Mickey 17 with audiences in Korea and beyond, emphasizing the film's unique storyline and characters, unexpected plot twists, humor, and exceptional production values.

Acclaimed works

The director's previous success with 'Parasite'

The director is best recognized for his Oscar-winning masterpiece Parasite, which raked in over $262M at the worldwide box office. The film took home the Palme d'Or and four Oscars at the 2020 awards ceremony, including Best Picture. With Mickey 17, moviegoers and critics alike eagerly await the director's signature touch on the adapted material, as he continues to leave an indelible mark on the cinematic landscape.